Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 64, Colome 19
Arlington 58, Deubrook 35
Brandon Valley 45, Rapid City Central 38
Colman-Egan 59, Estelline/Hendricks 36
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, DeSmet 49
Ethan 61, Kimball/White Lake 28
Flandreau 49, Sioux Valley 47
Gayville-Volin 47, Bridgewater-Emery 35
Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 38
Huron 58, Spearfish 54
Irene-Wakonda 45, Menno 25
James Valley Christian 41, Faulkton 33
Mitchell 55, Sturgis Brown 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Chamberlain 17
Newell 50, Edgemont 45
North Central Co-Op 51, Ipswich 44
Northwestern 44, Waubay/Summit 34
Parkston 56, Gregory 43
Pierre 59, Yankton 18
Rapid City Christian 62, Chadron, Neb. 36
Red Cloud 53, Pine Ridge 29
Sioux Falls Lincoln 51, Brookings 48
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Rapid City Stevens 42
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Watertown 36
St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26
Sully Buttes 63, Potter County 52
Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, Flandreau Indian 24
Todd County 69, Bennett County 25
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Marty Indian 42
Wall 65, Kadoka Area 43
West Central 64, Madison 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/