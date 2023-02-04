AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 64, Colome 19

Arlington 58, Deubrook 35

Brandon Valley 45, Rapid City Central 38

Colman-Egan 59, Estelline/Hendricks 36

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, DeSmet 49

Ethan 61, Kimball/White Lake 28

Flandreau 49, Sioux Valley 47

Gayville-Volin 47, Bridgewater-Emery 35

Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 38

Huron 58, Spearfish 54

Irene-Wakonda 45, Menno 25

James Valley Christian 41, Faulkton 33

Mitchell 55, Sturgis Brown 30

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Chamberlain 17

Newell 50, Edgemont 45

North Central Co-Op 51, Ipswich 44

Northwestern 44, Waubay/Summit 34

Parkston 56, Gregory 43

Pierre 59, Yankton 18

Rapid City Christian 62, Chadron, Neb. 36

Red Cloud 53, Pine Ridge 29

Sioux Falls Lincoln 51, Brookings 48

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Rapid City Stevens 42

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Watertown 36

St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26

Sully Buttes 63, Potter County 52

Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, Flandreau Indian 24

Todd County 69, Bennett County 25

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Marty Indian 42

Wall 65, Kadoka Area 43

West Central 64, Madison 31

___

