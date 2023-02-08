Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlee 62, St. Ignatius 52
Bigfork 58, Polson 43
Butte 87, Missoula Big Sky 78
Charlo 53, Clark Fork 12
Columbus 63, Roundup 50
Custer-Hysham 61, Fromberg 39
Darby 58, Flint Creek 48
Dillon 62, East Helena 49
Eureka 56, Libby 51
Florence 66, Plains 41
Gallatin 57, Helena Capital 37
Great Falls 54, Belgrade 52
Hardin 82, Livingston 73
Helena 78, Bozeman 67
Huntley Project 76, Colstrip 43
Lewistown (Fergus) 71, Laurel 29
Lima 55, Clark County, Idaho 44
Lone Peak 74, Gardiner 63
Miles City 79, St. Labre 58
Missoula Hellgate 63, Missoula Sentinel 46
Plenty Coups 89, Northern Cheyenne 61
Two Eagle River 41, Alberton-Superior 39
Valley Christian 52, Victor 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/