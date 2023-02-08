AP NEWS
    Tuesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Arlee 62, St. Ignatius 52

    Bigfork 58, Polson 43

    Butte 87, Missoula Big Sky 78

    Charlo 53, Clark Fork 12

    Columbus 63, Roundup 50

    Custer-Hysham 61, Fromberg 39

    Darby 58, Flint Creek 48

    Dillon 62, East Helena 49

    Eureka 56, Libby 51

    Florence 66, Plains 41

    Gallatin 57, Helena Capital 37

    Great Falls 54, Belgrade 52

    Hardin 82, Livingston 73

    Helena 78, Bozeman 67

    Huntley Project 76, Colstrip 43

    Lewistown (Fergus) 71, Laurel 29

    Lima 55, Clark County, Idaho 44

    Lone Peak 74, Gardiner 63

    Miles City 79, St. Labre 58

    Missoula Hellgate 63, Missoula Sentinel 46

    Plenty Coups 89, Northern Cheyenne 61

    Two Eagle River 41, Alberton-Superior 39

    Valley Christian 52, Victor 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

