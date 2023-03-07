Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Super-Sectional=
Class 1A=
Bloomington Christian 58, St. Francis de Sales 28
Scales Mound 60, Chicago Marshall 56
Tuscola 74, Mounds Meridian 53
Waterloo Gibault 45, Illini Bluffs 44
Class 2A=
Bloomington Central Catholic 67, Pontiac 53
DePaul College Prep 50, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 46
Rockridge 60, Rockford Lutheran 59
Teutopolis 42, Pinckneyville 40, OT
Class 3A=
East St. Louis 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, 2OT
Metamora 60, Marmion 48
Simeon 67, Hillcrest 46
St. Ignatius 67, Grayslake Central 60, 2OT
Class 4A=
Downers North 67, Kenwood 47
Lisle (Benet Academy) 67, Rockford Auburn 33
Moline 59, Oswego East 55
New Trier 54, Libertyville 48
