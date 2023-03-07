AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Super-Sectional=

Class 1A=

Bloomington Christian 58, St. Francis de Sales 28

Scales Mound 60, Chicago Marshall 56

Tuscola 74, Mounds Meridian 53

Waterloo Gibault 45, Illini Bluffs 44

Class 2A=

Bloomington Central Catholic 67, Pontiac 53

DePaul College Prep 50, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 46

Rockridge 60, Rockford Lutheran 59

Teutopolis 42, Pinckneyville 40, OT

Class 3A=

East St. Louis 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, 2OT

Metamora 60, Marmion 48

Simeon 67, Hillcrest 46

St. Ignatius 67, Grayslake Central 60, 2OT

Class 4A=

Downers North 67, Kenwood 47

Lisle (Benet Academy) 67, Rockford Auburn 33

Moline 59, Oswego East 55

New Trier 54, Libertyville 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.