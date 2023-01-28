AP NEWS
January 28, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 71, Killdeer 34

Bishop Ryan 78, South Prairie 38

Bottineau 75, Drake/Anamoose 46

Century 96, Watford City 37

Devils Lake 87, Valley City 65

Dickinson 72, Jamestown 58

Fargo Davies 86, Grand Forks Central 63

Fargo North 89, Fargo South 86, OT

Fargo Shanley 78, Grand Forks Red River 67

Grant County/Mott-Regent 63, Flasher 58

Hazen 63, New England 52

Hillsboro/Central Valley 53, Cavalier 49

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 50, Surrey 49

North Border 84, Grafton 53

Scobey, Mont. 64, Mon-Dak 36

Sheyenne 84, West Fargo 74

Stanley 75, Powers Lake 67

Strasburg-Zeeland 51, North Central Co-Op, S.D. 42

Thompson 77, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 34

Wahpeton 68, West Fargo Horace 62

Westhope/Newburg 64, Nedrose 53

Williston 81, Bismarck 80

