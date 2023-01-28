Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 71, Killdeer 34
Bishop Ryan 78, South Prairie 38
Bottineau 75, Drake/Anamoose 46
Century 96, Watford City 37
Devils Lake 87, Valley City 65
Dickinson 72, Jamestown 58
Fargo Davies 86, Grand Forks Central 63
Fargo North 89, Fargo South 86, OT
Fargo Shanley 78, Grand Forks Red River 67
Grant County/Mott-Regent 63, Flasher 58
Hazen 63, New England 52
Hillsboro/Central Valley 53, Cavalier 49
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 50, Surrey 49
North Border 84, Grafton 53
Scobey, Mont. 64, Mon-Dak 36
Sheyenne 84, West Fargo 74
Stanley 75, Powers Lake 67
Strasburg-Zeeland 51, North Central Co-Op, S.D. 42
Thompson 77, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 34
Wahpeton 68, West Fargo Horace 62
Westhope/Newburg 64, Nedrose 53
Williston 81, Bismarck 80
___
