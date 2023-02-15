Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque High 72, Manzano 63
Albuquerque High 92, Bernalillo 52
Artesia 69, Portales 64, OT
Bloomfield 58, Shiprock 50
Capital 62, Santa Fe 54
Capitan 56, Mescalero Apache 54
Cleveland 85, Cibola 53
Cobre 46, Hatch Valley 33
Dora 56, Floyd 26
Grants 62, Belen 53
Highland 85, Valencia 84
Jal 46, Eunice 36
Legacy 83, Jemez Valley 19
Maxwell 72, Des Moines 56
Rio Grande 64, Los Lunas 46
Robertson 86, Raton 39
Taos 50, Los Alamos 41
Thoreau 52, Wingate 41
Tularosa 53, Lordsburg 51
Volcano Vista 36, Rio Rancho 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/