AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 72, Manzano 63

Albuquerque High 92, Bernalillo 52

Artesia 69, Portales 64, OT

Bloomfield 58, Shiprock 50

Capital 62, Santa Fe 54

Capitan 56, Mescalero Apache 54

Cleveland 85, Cibola 53

Cobre 46, Hatch Valley 33

Dora 56, Floyd 26

Grants 62, Belen 53

Highland 85, Valencia 84

Jal 46, Eunice 36

Legacy 83, Jemez Valley 19

Maxwell 72, Des Moines 56

Rio Grande 64, Los Lunas 46

Robertson 86, Raton 39

Taos 50, Los Alamos 41

Thoreau 52, Wingate 41

Tularosa 53, Lordsburg 51

Volcano Vista 36, Rio Rancho 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.