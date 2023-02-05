Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Horn 63, Riverside 39
Big Piney 71, Wind River 57
Buffalo 61, Torrington 41
Burlington 62, Meeteetse 47
Campbell County 84, Laramie 71
Cheyenne East 37, Casper Natrona 36
Cody 58, Jackson Hole 48
Cokeville 44, Farson-Eden 31
Dubois 57, Ten Sleep 48, OT
Encampment 62, Hanna-Elk Mountain 43
Glenrock 63, Lusk 54
Green River 77, Casper Kelly Walsh 75
Hulett 49, Rock River 25
Lander 52, Lovell 50, OT
Midwest 62, Arvada-Clearmont 35
Powell 71, Pinedale 55
Riverton 55, Star Valley 51
Saratoga 56, Little Snake River 40
Sheridan 77, Cheyenne Central 68
Thermopolis 58, Mountain View 47
Thunder Basin 75, Cheyenne South 31
Tongue River 80, Sundance 58
Upton 74, Midwest 35
Wheatland 43, Newcastle 24
Worland 68, Lyman 54
Wright 67, Shoshoni 58
Wyoming Indian 64, Rocky Mountain 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/