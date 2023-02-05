AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Horn 63, Riverside 39

Big Piney 71, Wind River 57

Buffalo 61, Torrington 41

Burlington 62, Meeteetse 47

Campbell County 84, Laramie 71

Cheyenne East 37, Casper Natrona 36

Cody 58, Jackson Hole 48

Cokeville 44, Farson-Eden 31

Dubois 57, Ten Sleep 48, OT

Encampment 62, Hanna-Elk Mountain 43

Glenrock 63, Lusk 54

Green River 77, Casper Kelly Walsh 75

Hulett 49, Rock River 25

Lander 52, Lovell 50, OT

Midwest 62, Arvada-Clearmont 35

Powell 71, Pinedale 55

Riverton 55, Star Valley 51

Saratoga 56, Little Snake River 40

Sheridan 77, Cheyenne Central 68

Thermopolis 58, Mountain View 47

Thunder Basin 75, Cheyenne South 31

Tongue River 80, Sundance 58

Upton 74, Midwest 35

Wheatland 43, Newcastle 24

Worland 68, Lyman 54

Wright 67, Shoshoni 58

Wyoming Indian 64, Rocky Mountain 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.