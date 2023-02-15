Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 49, Tea Area 46
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Irene-Wakonda 32
Canistota 61, Howard 56
Chamberlain 67, Hanson 62
Chester 59, Arlington 40
Colome 48, Burke 40
Dakota Valley 79, Sioux City, West, Iowa 69
Ethan 69, Freeman 51
Faith 77, Lemmon 38
Flandreau 55, Baltic 44
Freeman Academy/Marion 64, Alcester-Hudson 52
Groton Area 45, Aberdeen Roncalli 22
Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Ipswich 36
James Valley Christian 61, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45
Lennox 71, Beresford 52
Milbank 56, Waverly-South Shore 47
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Stanley County 52
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 78, Bon Homme 39
Northwestern 73, Redfield 56
Parker 62, Garretson 34
Pierre 73, Brookings 43
Rapid City Christian 63, Spearfish 40
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56
Sioux Falls Washington 47, Mitchell 42
Sioux Valley 73, Castlewood 48
St. Thomas More 55, Hot Springs 41
Standing Rock, N.D. 70, McLaughlin 48
Sully Buttes 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 43
Tri-Valley 52, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46, Corsica/Stickney 45
Vermillion 64, Wagner 42
Viborg-Hurley 61, Menno 28
Wall 70, Lyman 57
Warner 59, Wolsey-Wessington 51
Wessington Springs 54, Kimball/White Lake 51
West Central 46, Canton 35
Winner 62, Platte-Geddes 59
Yankton 65, Sioux Falls Christian 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Centerville vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. St. Francis Indian, ppd.
Gregory vs. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, ppd.
Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Little Wound vs. Bennett County, ppd.
McIntosh vs. Dupree, ppd.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland vs. Great Plains Lutheran, ppd.
Sisseton vs. Deuel, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/