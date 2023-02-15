AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 49, Tea Area 46

Bridgewater-Emery 57, Irene-Wakonda 32

Canistota 61, Howard 56

Chamberlain 67, Hanson 62

Chester 59, Arlington 40

Colome 48, Burke 40

Dakota Valley 79, Sioux City, West, Iowa 69

Ethan 69, Freeman 51

Faith 77, Lemmon 38

Flandreau 55, Baltic 44

Freeman Academy/Marion 64, Alcester-Hudson 52

Groton Area 45, Aberdeen Roncalli 22

Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Ipswich 36

James Valley Christian 61, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45

Lennox 71, Beresford 52

Milbank 56, Waverly-South Shore 47

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Stanley County 52

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 78, Bon Homme 39

Northwestern 73, Redfield 56

Parker 62, Garretson 34

Pierre 73, Brookings 43

Rapid City Christian 63, Spearfish 40

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56

Sioux Falls Washington 47, Mitchell 42

Sioux Valley 73, Castlewood 48

St. Thomas More 55, Hot Springs 41

Standing Rock, N.D. 70, McLaughlin 48

Sully Buttes 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 43

Tri-Valley 52, McCook Central/Montrose 41

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46, Corsica/Stickney 45

Vermillion 64, Wagner 42

Viborg-Hurley 61, Menno 28

Wall 70, Lyman 57

Warner 59, Wolsey-Wessington 51

Wessington Springs 54, Kimball/White Lake 51

West Central 46, Canton 35

Winner 62, Platte-Geddes 59

    • Yankton 65, Sioux Falls Christian 48

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Centerville vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd.

    Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. St. Francis Indian, ppd.

    Gregory vs. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, ppd.

    Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd. to Feb 14th.

    Little Wound vs. Bennett County, ppd.

    McIntosh vs. Dupree, ppd.

    Oldham-Ramona/Rutland vs. Great Plains Lutheran, ppd.

    Sisseton vs. Deuel, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

