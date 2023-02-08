Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 31
Algona 83, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51
Ames 50, Marshalltown 38
Ankeny Centennial 64, Southeast Polk 61
Audubon 62, IKM-Manning 57
Beckman, Dyersville 52, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49
Bellevue 83, Maquoketa 53
Benton Community 87, South Tama County, Tama 65
Bettendorf 74, Clinton 46
Cedar Falls 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 36
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Iowa City West 48
Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Iowa City High 58
Center Point-Urbana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 54
Chariton 86, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62
Cherokee, Washington 75, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 49
Colfax-Mingo 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 66, Pella Christian 34
Davenport, West 61, Assumption, Davenport 46
Denison-Schleswig 60, Ballard 43
Dubuque, Senior 65, Madison East, Wis. 34
Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Springville 45
Eldon Cardinal 69, Seymour 46
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Eagle Grove 52
Grand View Christian 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 50
Griswold 58, Essex 51
Grundy Center 69, Montezuma 50
H-L-V, Victor 60, Cedar Valley Christian School 26
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50
Harlan 70, Atlantic 46
Harris-Lake Park 66, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 40
Hinton 61, Akron-Westfield 51
Jesup 72, South Hardin 69
Lake Mills 67, North Union 64
Lenox 84, East Union, Afton 42
MFL-Mar-Mac 75, Central Elkader 39
MOC-Floyd Valley 83, Rock Valley 56
Madrid 79, AC/GC 64
Manson Northwest Webster 84, PAC-LM 68
Monticello 65, Camanche 23
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 55, Murray 46
Nevada 77, Perry 46
New London 62, Keokuk 51
OA-BCIG 65, Alta-Aurelia 50
Okoboji, Milford 70, Sheldon 67
Pleasant Valley 56, Davenport, Central 45
Riverside, Oakland 62, Logan-Magnolia 51
Roland-Story, Story City 83, West Marshall, State Center 33
Saint Ansgar 73, Rockford 54
Sioux Center 60, Boyden-Hull 52
Sioux City, East 51, LeMars 30
South Central Calhoun 69, East Sac County 64
South O’Brien, Paullina 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53
Southwest Valley 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48
Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, AGWSR, Ackley 23
Treynor 63, Underwood 56
WACO, Wayland 55, Pekin 43
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 78, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50
Waterloo, West 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52
Waukee Northwest 83, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63
Wayne, Corydon 63, Melcher-Dallas 50
West Branch 67, Tipton 46
West Delaware, Manchester 66, Mount Vernon 55
West Harrison, Mondamin 76, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
West Sioux 70, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 54
Western Christian 69, Spirit Lake 46
Williamsburg 75, Clear Creek-Amana 48
Wilton 74, Durant-Bennett 48
Winfield-Mount Union 62, Lone Tree 24
Winterset 56, ADM, Adel 55
Woodbine 71, Westwood, Sloan 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/