Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 31

Algona 83, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51

Ames 50, Marshalltown 38

Ankeny Centennial 64, Southeast Polk 61

Audubon 62, IKM-Manning 57

Beckman, Dyersville 52, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49

Bellevue 83, Maquoketa 53

Benton Community 87, South Tama County, Tama 65

Bettendorf 74, Clinton 46

Cedar Falls 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 36

Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Iowa City West 48

Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Iowa City High 58

Center Point-Urbana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 54

Chariton 86, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62

Cherokee, Washington 75, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 49

Colfax-Mingo 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 66, Pella Christian 34

Davenport, West 61, Assumption, Davenport 46

Denison-Schleswig 60, Ballard 43

Dubuque, Senior 65, Madison East, Wis. 34

Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Springville 45

Eldon Cardinal 69, Seymour 46

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Eagle Grove 52

Grand View Christian 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 50

Griswold 58, Essex 51

Grundy Center 69, Montezuma 50

H-L-V, Victor 60, Cedar Valley Christian School 26

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50

Harlan 70, Atlantic 46

Harris-Lake Park 66, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 40

    • Hinton 61, Akron-Westfield 51

    Jesup 72, South Hardin 69

    Lake Mills 67, North Union 64

    Lenox 84, East Union, Afton 42

    MFL-Mar-Mac 75, Central Elkader 39

    MOC-Floyd Valley 83, Rock Valley 56

    Madrid 79, AC/GC 64

    Manson Northwest Webster 84, PAC-LM 68

    Monticello 65, Camanche 23

    Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 55, Murray 46

    Nevada 77, Perry 46

    New London 62, Keokuk 51

    OA-BCIG 65, Alta-Aurelia 50

    Okoboji, Milford 70, Sheldon 67

    Pleasant Valley 56, Davenport, Central 45

    Riverside, Oakland 62, Logan-Magnolia 51

    Roland-Story, Story City 83, West Marshall, State Center 33

    Saint Ansgar 73, Rockford 54

    Sioux Center 60, Boyden-Hull 52

    Sioux City, East 51, LeMars 30

    South Central Calhoun 69, East Sac County 64

    South O’Brien, Paullina 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53

    Southwest Valley 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48

    Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, AGWSR, Ackley 23

    Treynor 63, Underwood 56

    WACO, Wayland 55, Pekin 43

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 78, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50

    Waterloo, West 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52

    Waukee Northwest 83, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63

    Wayne, Corydon 63, Melcher-Dallas 50

    West Branch 67, Tipton 46

    West Delaware, Manchester 66, Mount Vernon 55

    West Harrison, Mondamin 76, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

    West Sioux 70, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 54

    Western Christian 69, Spirit Lake 46

    Williamsburg 75, Clear Creek-Amana 48

    Wilton 74, Durant-Bennett 48

    Winfield-Mount Union 62, Lone Tree 24

    Winterset 56, ADM, Adel 55

    Woodbine 71, Westwood, Sloan 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

