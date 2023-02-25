Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central 58, Dallas 52
Eagle Point 42, Springfield 28
Mountain View 69, Ridgeview 56
Redmond 53, Bend 48
Sheldon 65, Roseburg 53
South Albany 59, Corvallis 44
South Medford 113, South Eugene 70
South Salem 67, McNary 57
Stayton 50, Klamath 42
Summit 87, Caldera 52
Thurston 48, Crater 45
West Albany 56, Crescent Valley 41
West Salem 64, Sprague 59
Woodburn 58, Lebanon 40
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 2A=
First Round=
Regis 93, Stanfield 81
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McDaniel vs. Roosevelt, ccd.
___
