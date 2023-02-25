AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

February 25, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central 58, Dallas 52

Eagle Point 42, Springfield 28

Mountain View 69, Ridgeview 56

Redmond 53, Bend 48

Sheldon 65, Roseburg 53

South Albany 59, Corvallis 44

South Medford 113, South Eugene 70

South Salem 67, McNary 57

Stayton 50, Klamath 42

Summit 87, Caldera 52

Thurston 48, Crater 45

West Albany 56, Crescent Valley 41

West Salem 64, Sprague 59

Woodburn 58, Lebanon 40

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 2A=

First Round=

Regis 93, Stanfield 81

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDaniel vs. Roosevelt, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

