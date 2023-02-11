AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 46, Biggsville West Central 38

Aledo (Mercer County) 42, Princeville 28

Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Hampshire 51

Altamont 58, St Elmo-Brownstown 47

Andrew 76, Southland 33

Annawan 42, Stark County 28

Argenta-Oreana 60, Villa Grove/Heritage 57

Armstrong 52, Westville 36

Athens 68, Illini Central 44

Auburn 70, Maroa-Forsyth 63

Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Plainfield North 59

Aurora Central Catholic 65, Elmwood Park 55

Aurora Christian 55, Chicago Christian 49

BHRA 55, Catlin (Salt Fork) 50

Barrington 51, Hoffman Estates 39

Bartlett 55, Larkin 53

Batavia 53, St. Charles East 44

Belleville West 65, Alton 45

Bensenville (Fenton) 58, West Chicago 24

Benton 63, Harrisburg 47

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 78, Addison Trail 70

Bluford Webber 79, Grayville 60

Bolingbrook 55, Lockport 49

Bowen 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 16

Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Lincoln Way West 49

Breese Central 57, Freeburg 54

Brimfield 55, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42

Brother Rice 60, DePaul College Prep 55

Buffalo Grove 66, Wheeling 45

Burlington Central 66, Crystal Lake South 40

Byron 51, Stillman Valley 38

Calhoun 62, Carrollton 55

Camp Point Central 44, Macomb 38

Carlinville 42, Piasa Southwestern 39

Carmi White County 64, Hamilton County 44

    • Carrier Mills 58, Hardin County 49

    Carterville 85, Trico 48

    Cary-Grove 53, Prairie Ridge 45

    Casey-Westfield 47, Lawrenceville 38

    Centralia 52, Carbondale 18

    Centralia Christ Our Rock 59, Maryville Christian 38

    Cerro Gordo 59, Blue Ridge 31

    Champaign St. Thomas More 47, Monticello 41

    Charleston 83, Marshall 61

    Chatham Glenwood 63, Springfield 50

    Chester 48, Sparta 38

    Chicago ( SSICP) 62, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 60

    Chicago (Jones) 69, Holy Trinity 53

    Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 73, Islamic Foundation 47

    Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 60, Rich Township 54

    Chicago Little Village 71, Chicago (Alcott) 25

    Clinton 70, Moweaqua Central A&M 44

    Cobden 42, Tamms (Egyptian) 39

    Colfax Ridgeview 61, Hartsburg-Emden 43

    Columbia 70, Roxana 42

    Cumberland 51, Arcola 43

    Dakota 47, Freeport (Aquin) 43

    De La Salle 63, Providence-St. Mel 32

    DeKalb 59, Naperville Central 32

    Decatur MacArthur 56, Springfield Lanphier 55

    Decatur St. Teresa 67, Tuscola 65

    Donovan 64, Illinois Lutheran 55

    Downers North 52, Glenbard West 40

    Du Quoin 56, Anna-Jonesboro 45

    Dundee-Crown 45, McHenry 41

    Dunlap 59, Morton 54, OT

    Earlville 72, Somonauk 53

    East Alton-Wood River 57, Salem 47

    East St. Louis 55, Edwardsville 38

    Edinburg (Coop) BK 76, Buffalo Tri-City 74

    Edwards County 35, Fairfield 34

    El Paso-Gridley 58, Tri-Valley 45

    Eldorado 38, Flora 32

    Elmwood 56, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 24

    Erie-Prophetstown 53, Riverdale 36

    Eureka 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36

    Fairbury Prairie Central 59, Gilman Iroquois West 29

    Fenwick 57, Leo 25

    Fieldcrest 68, Heyworth 44

    Fithian Oakwood 66, Danville Schlarman 55

    Fulton 51, Forreston 29

    Galena 76, West Carroll 20

    Glenbard North 55, St. Charles North 53

    Glenbard South 69, Streamwood 35

    Glenbrook South 52, Maine South 32

    Goreville 66, Sesser-Valier 33

    Granite City 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48

    Grant 58, Round Lake 25

    Grayslake Central 70, North Chicago 46

    Griggsville-Perry 64, Payson Seymour 46

    Havana 56, Beardstown 50

    Heritage 74, Tri-County 54

    Herrin 52, Massac County 35

    Hersey 63, Prospect 60

    Highland 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 44

    Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Newark 55

    Hinsdale Central 73, Proviso West 51

    Hononegah 52, Belvidere 42

    Hoopeston 75, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48

    Huntley 66, Crystal Lake Central 35

    IC Catholic 64, Wheaton Academy 57

    Illini Bluffs 46, Delavan 34

    Illini West (Carthage) 66, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 39

    Illinois Valley Central 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45

    Indian Creek 56, LaMoille 55

    Jacksonville Routt 53, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46

    Johnston City 45, Waltonville 44

    Kaneland 52, Sycamore 48

    Kewanee 57, Hall 49

    Knoxville 69, AlWood-Cambridge 48

    Lake Forest 60, Mundelein 46

    Lakes Community 47, Grayslake North 38

    LeRoy 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31

    Lemont 76, Bremen 57

    Lexington 78, Fisher 54

    Libertyville 41, Stevenson 40

    Lincoln Way Central 49, Stagg 47

    Lincoln-Way East 60, Homewood-Flossmoor 55

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Marist 53

    Lisle 53, Wilmington 52, OT

    Litchfield 66, Staunton 53

    Lyons 72, OPRF 57

    Macon Meridian 55, Sullivan 42

    Manley 61, Chicago (Carver Military) 46

    Manteno 45, Peotone 34

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40, Niles Notre Dame 30

    Mather 75, Chicago (Intrinsic) 53

    Mayfield, Ky. 78, Cairo 21

    Metamora 60, East Peoria 50

    Moline 73, Sterling 64

    Momence 66, Gardner-South Wilmington 54

    Monmouth United 67, Wethersfield 54

    Mounds Meridian 100, Agape Christian 83

    Mount Vernon 51, Marion 43

    Mt. Carmel 52, Paris 42

    Mt. Zion 78, Mattoon 44

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 58, Waubonsie Valley 35

    Naperville North 57, Metea Valley 39

    Nashville 51, Pinckneyville 44

    Neoga 67, OPH 48

    New Athens 61, Lebanon 35

    New Berlin 47, Riverton 21

    New Trier 50, Glenbrook North 33

    Niles North 71, Highland Park 55

    Niles West 71, CICS-Northtown 29

    Normal University 63, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61

    North Lawndale 88, Clemente 75

    North Shore Country Day 70, Morgan Park Academy 45

    North-Mac 79, Hillsboro 71

    Northridge Prep 51, Latin 44

    O’Fallon 65, Belleville East 51

    Oak Lawn Community 62, Tinley Park 57

    Oak Lawn Richards 78, Argo 75

    Olney (Richland County) 66, Newton 45

    Oneida (ROWVA) 71, Galva 32

    Orion 53, Monmouth-Roseville 42

    Oswego East 72, Oswego 56

    Ottawa 55, La Salle-Peru 45

    Ottawa Marquette 53, Woodland 41

    Palatine 60, Fremd 42

    Pearl City 61, Lena-Winslow 58

    Pecatonica 74, Durand 39

    Pekin 45, Bartonville (Limestone) 37

    Peoria (H.S.) 64, Champaign Centennial 51

    Peoria Christian 53, Farmington 43

    Peoria Manual 73, Urbana 41

    Peoria Notre Dame 67, Champaign Central 46

    Pittsfield 43, Barry (Western) 33

    Plainfield South 73, Plainfield East 59

    Plano 44, Morris 37

    Pontiac 78, Rantoul 61

    Princeton 80, Sterling Newman 32

    Providence 59, Marmion 58

    Proviso East 71, Willowbrook 70

    Quincy 66, Geneseo 28

    Quincy Notre Dame 66, Liberty 37

    Raymond Lincolnwood 71, Springfield Calvary 52

    Red Bud 61, Carlyle 50

    Reed-Custer 60, Coal City 50

    Richmond-Burton 69, Harvard 38

    Richwoods 71, Danville 64

    Ridgewood 74, Kankakee (McNamara) 61

    River Ridge 47, Orangeville 34

    Riverside-Brookfield 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 41

    Robinson 85, Red Hill 71

    Rochester 58, Jacksonville 54

    Rock Falls 86, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 59

    Rock Island 66, Galesburg 37

    Rockford Auburn 60, Rockford Jefferson 48

    Rockford Boylan 93, Freeport 64

    Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 59

    Rockford Christian Life 57, Mooseheart 49

    Rockford East 83, Machesney Park Harlem 32

    Rockford Guilford 75, Belvidere North 61

    Rockford Lutheran 61, Winnebago 53

    Rockridge 56, Morrison 28

    Rolling Meadows 74, Elk Grove 42

    Romeoville 87, Plainfield Central 47

    Sandwich 72, Rochelle 61

    Scales Mound 54, Stockton 50

    Seneca 61, Dwight 54

    Serena 66, Kirkland Hiawatha 32

    Shelbyville 61, Warrensburg-Latham 55

    Shepard 78, Evergreen Park 66

    South Beloit 64, Schaumburg Christian 33

    South Elgin 62, Aurora (East) 45

    Springfield Lutheran 78, Mount Olive 38

    Springfield Southeast 77, Eisenhower 51

    St. Anne 60, Clifton Central 52

    St. Bede 58, Bureau Valley 47

    St. Edward 61, Westmont 40

    St. Ignatius 48, Chicago Mt. Carmel 46

    St. Joseph-Ogden 67, Tolono Unity 50

    St. Laurence 70, Montini 43

    St. Patrick 39, Carmel 33

    St. Rita 54, Loyola 32

    St. Viator 75, Joliet Catholic 50

    Steeleville 48, Marissa/Coulterville 41

    Stewardson-Strasburg 51, Beecher 36

    Streator 71, Herscher 37

    Thornton Fractional South 75, Blue Island Eisenhower 60

    Thornwood 51, Harvey Thornton 46

    Tremont 87, Midwest Central 43

    Trenton Wesclin 50, Okawville 40

    Triad 53, Mascoutah 45

    Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 54, Greenfield-Northwestern 48

    United Township High School 56, Rock Island Alleman 17

    Vandalia 46, Greenville 42

    Vernon Hills 67, Maine West 57

    Vienna 70, Christopher 61

    Warren Township 64, Zion Benton 35

    Washington 57, Canton 31

    Waterloo 56, Jerseyville Jersey 48

    Wauconda 64, Antioch 48

    Wayne City 63, Sandoval 35

    West Hancock 60, Augusta Southeastern 23

    Wheaton North 59, Geneva 53

    Wheaton Warrenville South 47, Lake Park 33

    Williamsville 40, Petersburg PORTA 36

    Winchester (West Central) 72, North Greene 28

    Woodlawn 47, Metro-East Lutheran 45

    Woodstock 66, Marengo 37

    Woodstock North 79, Johnsburg 70

    Yorkville 61, Minooka 37

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.