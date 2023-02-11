Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 46, Biggsville West Central 38
Aledo (Mercer County) 42, Princeville 28
Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Hampshire 51
Altamont 58, St Elmo-Brownstown 47
Andrew 76, Southland 33
Annawan 42, Stark County 28
Argenta-Oreana 60, Villa Grove/Heritage 57
Armstrong 52, Westville 36
Athens 68, Illini Central 44
Auburn 70, Maroa-Forsyth 63
Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Plainfield North 59
Aurora Central Catholic 65, Elmwood Park 55
Aurora Christian 55, Chicago Christian 49
BHRA 55, Catlin (Salt Fork) 50
Barrington 51, Hoffman Estates 39
Bartlett 55, Larkin 53
Batavia 53, St. Charles East 44
Belleville West 65, Alton 45
Bensenville (Fenton) 58, West Chicago 24
Benton 63, Harrisburg 47
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 78, Addison Trail 70
Bluford Webber 79, Grayville 60
Bolingbrook 55, Lockport 49
Bowen 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 16
Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Lincoln Way West 49
Breese Central 57, Freeburg 54
Brimfield 55, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42
Brother Rice 60, DePaul College Prep 55
Buffalo Grove 66, Wheeling 45
Burlington Central 66, Crystal Lake South 40
Byron 51, Stillman Valley 38
Calhoun 62, Carrollton 55
Camp Point Central 44, Macomb 38
Carlinville 42, Piasa Southwestern 39
Carmi White County 64, Hamilton County 44
Carrier Mills 58, Hardin County 49
Carterville 85, Trico 48
Cary-Grove 53, Prairie Ridge 45
Casey-Westfield 47, Lawrenceville 38
Centralia 52, Carbondale 18
Centralia Christ Our Rock 59, Maryville Christian 38
Cerro Gordo 59, Blue Ridge 31
Champaign St. Thomas More 47, Monticello 41
Charleston 83, Marshall 61
Chatham Glenwood 63, Springfield 50
Chester 48, Sparta 38
Chicago ( SSICP) 62, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 60
Chicago (Jones) 69, Holy Trinity 53
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 73, Islamic Foundation 47
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 60, Rich Township 54
Chicago Little Village 71, Chicago (Alcott) 25
Clinton 70, Moweaqua Central A&M 44
Cobden 42, Tamms (Egyptian) 39
Colfax Ridgeview 61, Hartsburg-Emden 43
Columbia 70, Roxana 42
Cumberland 51, Arcola 43
Dakota 47, Freeport (Aquin) 43
De La Salle 63, Providence-St. Mel 32
DeKalb 59, Naperville Central 32
Decatur MacArthur 56, Springfield Lanphier 55
Decatur St. Teresa 67, Tuscola 65
Donovan 64, Illinois Lutheran 55
Downers North 52, Glenbard West 40
Du Quoin 56, Anna-Jonesboro 45
Dundee-Crown 45, McHenry 41
Dunlap 59, Morton 54, OT
Earlville 72, Somonauk 53
East Alton-Wood River 57, Salem 47
East St. Louis 55, Edwardsville 38
Edinburg (Coop) BK 76, Buffalo Tri-City 74
Edwards County 35, Fairfield 34
El Paso-Gridley 58, Tri-Valley 45
Eldorado 38, Flora 32
Elmwood 56, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 24
Erie-Prophetstown 53, Riverdale 36
Eureka 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36
Fairbury Prairie Central 59, Gilman Iroquois West 29
Fenwick 57, Leo 25
Fieldcrest 68, Heyworth 44
Fithian Oakwood 66, Danville Schlarman 55
Fulton 51, Forreston 29
Galena 76, West Carroll 20
Glenbard North 55, St. Charles North 53
Glenbard South 69, Streamwood 35
Glenbrook South 52, Maine South 32
Goreville 66, Sesser-Valier 33
Granite City 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48
Grant 58, Round Lake 25
Grayslake Central 70, North Chicago 46
Griggsville-Perry 64, Payson Seymour 46
Havana 56, Beardstown 50
Heritage 74, Tri-County 54
Herrin 52, Massac County 35
Hersey 63, Prospect 60
Highland 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 44
Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Newark 55
Hinsdale Central 73, Proviso West 51
Hononegah 52, Belvidere 42
Hoopeston 75, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48
Huntley 66, Crystal Lake Central 35
IC Catholic 64, Wheaton Academy 57
Illini Bluffs 46, Delavan 34
Illini West (Carthage) 66, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 39
Illinois Valley Central 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45
Indian Creek 56, LaMoille 55
Jacksonville Routt 53, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46
Johnston City 45, Waltonville 44
Kaneland 52, Sycamore 48
Kewanee 57, Hall 49
Knoxville 69, AlWood-Cambridge 48
Lake Forest 60, Mundelein 46
Lakes Community 47, Grayslake North 38
LeRoy 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31
Lemont 76, Bremen 57
Lexington 78, Fisher 54
Libertyville 41, Stevenson 40
Lincoln Way Central 49, Stagg 47
Lincoln-Way East 60, Homewood-Flossmoor 55
Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Marist 53
Lisle 53, Wilmington 52, OT
Litchfield 66, Staunton 53
Lyons 72, OPRF 57
Macon Meridian 55, Sullivan 42
Manley 61, Chicago (Carver Military) 46
Manteno 45, Peotone 34
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40, Niles Notre Dame 30
Mather 75, Chicago (Intrinsic) 53
Mayfield, Ky. 78, Cairo 21
Metamora 60, East Peoria 50
Moline 73, Sterling 64
Momence 66, Gardner-South Wilmington 54
Monmouth United 67, Wethersfield 54
Mounds Meridian 100, Agape Christian 83
Mount Vernon 51, Marion 43
Mt. Carmel 52, Paris 42
Mt. Zion 78, Mattoon 44
Naperville Neuqua Valley 58, Waubonsie Valley 35
Naperville North 57, Metea Valley 39
Nashville 51, Pinckneyville 44
Neoga 67, OPH 48
New Athens 61, Lebanon 35
New Berlin 47, Riverton 21
New Trier 50, Glenbrook North 33
Niles North 71, Highland Park 55
Niles West 71, CICS-Northtown 29
Normal University 63, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61
North Lawndale 88, Clemente 75
North Shore Country Day 70, Morgan Park Academy 45
North-Mac 79, Hillsboro 71
Northridge Prep 51, Latin 44
O’Fallon 65, Belleville East 51
Oak Lawn Community 62, Tinley Park 57
Oak Lawn Richards 78, Argo 75
Olney (Richland County) 66, Newton 45
Oneida (ROWVA) 71, Galva 32
Orion 53, Monmouth-Roseville 42
Oswego East 72, Oswego 56
Ottawa 55, La Salle-Peru 45
Ottawa Marquette 53, Woodland 41
Palatine 60, Fremd 42
Pearl City 61, Lena-Winslow 58
Pecatonica 74, Durand 39
Pekin 45, Bartonville (Limestone) 37
Peoria (H.S.) 64, Champaign Centennial 51
Peoria Christian 53, Farmington 43
Peoria Manual 73, Urbana 41
Peoria Notre Dame 67, Champaign Central 46
Pittsfield 43, Barry (Western) 33
Plainfield South 73, Plainfield East 59
Plano 44, Morris 37
Pontiac 78, Rantoul 61
Princeton 80, Sterling Newman 32
Providence 59, Marmion 58
Proviso East 71, Willowbrook 70
Quincy 66, Geneseo 28
Quincy Notre Dame 66, Liberty 37
Raymond Lincolnwood 71, Springfield Calvary 52
Red Bud 61, Carlyle 50
Reed-Custer 60, Coal City 50
Richmond-Burton 69, Harvard 38
Richwoods 71, Danville 64
Ridgewood 74, Kankakee (McNamara) 61
River Ridge 47, Orangeville 34
Riverside-Brookfield 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 41
Robinson 85, Red Hill 71
Rochester 58, Jacksonville 54
Rock Falls 86, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 59
Rock Island 66, Galesburg 37
Rockford Auburn 60, Rockford Jefferson 48
Rockford Boylan 93, Freeport 64
Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 59
Rockford Christian Life 57, Mooseheart 49
Rockford East 83, Machesney Park Harlem 32
Rockford Guilford 75, Belvidere North 61
Rockford Lutheran 61, Winnebago 53
Rockridge 56, Morrison 28
Rolling Meadows 74, Elk Grove 42
Romeoville 87, Plainfield Central 47
Sandwich 72, Rochelle 61
Scales Mound 54, Stockton 50
Seneca 61, Dwight 54
Serena 66, Kirkland Hiawatha 32
Shelbyville 61, Warrensburg-Latham 55
Shepard 78, Evergreen Park 66
South Beloit 64, Schaumburg Christian 33
South Elgin 62, Aurora (East) 45
Springfield Lutheran 78, Mount Olive 38
Springfield Southeast 77, Eisenhower 51
St. Anne 60, Clifton Central 52
St. Bede 58, Bureau Valley 47
St. Edward 61, Westmont 40
St. Ignatius 48, Chicago Mt. Carmel 46
St. Joseph-Ogden 67, Tolono Unity 50
St. Laurence 70, Montini 43
St. Patrick 39, Carmel 33
St. Rita 54, Loyola 32
St. Viator 75, Joliet Catholic 50
Steeleville 48, Marissa/Coulterville 41
Stewardson-Strasburg 51, Beecher 36
Streator 71, Herscher 37
Thornton Fractional South 75, Blue Island Eisenhower 60
Thornwood 51, Harvey Thornton 46
Tremont 87, Midwest Central 43
Trenton Wesclin 50, Okawville 40
Triad 53, Mascoutah 45
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 54, Greenfield-Northwestern 48
United Township High School 56, Rock Island Alleman 17
Vandalia 46, Greenville 42
Vernon Hills 67, Maine West 57
Vienna 70, Christopher 61
Warren Township 64, Zion Benton 35
Washington 57, Canton 31
Waterloo 56, Jerseyville Jersey 48
Wauconda 64, Antioch 48
Wayne City 63, Sandoval 35
West Hancock 60, Augusta Southeastern 23
Wheaton North 59, Geneva 53
Wheaton Warrenville South 47, Lake Park 33
Williamsville 40, Petersburg PORTA 36
Winchester (West Central) 72, North Greene 28
Woodlawn 47, Metro-East Lutheran 45
Woodstock 66, Marengo 37
Woodstock North 79, Johnsburg 70
Yorkville 61, Minooka 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/