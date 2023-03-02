Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Sectional Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Bloomington Christian 51, Catlin (Salt Fork) 38
Camp Point Central 51, Peoria Christian 39
Chicago Marshall 59, Hinckley-Big Rock 49
Hope Academy 56, Harvest Christian Academy 47
Mounds Meridian 67, Wayne City 66
Scales Mound 60, South Beloit 57
Springfield Calvary 49, Madison 48
St. Francis de Sales 80, Midland 71
Tuscola 48, Effingham 45
Class 2A=
Bloomington Central Catholic 33, Pleasant Plains 31
Breese Central 56, Carterville 33
DePaul College Prep 62, Chicago (Clark) 42
Fairbury Prairie Central 74, Kankakee (McNamara) 66
Joliet Catholic 63, Phillips 61
Rockford Lutheran 65, Montini 46
Rockridge 66, Rock Falls 46
Teutopolis 54, Alton Marquette 28
Class 3A=
Burlington Central 65, Rockford Boylan 33
Chicago Mt. Carmel 70, Hyde Park 51
Grayslake Central 46, St. Viator 34
Lemont 39, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 37
Metamora 72, Sterling 70
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 80, Normal West 57
St. Ignatius 77, Westinghouse 58
Triad 51, Mount Vernon 34
Class 4A=
Brother Rice 72, St. Rita 65
Geneva 31, Wheaton Warrenville South 28
Glenbrook North 59, Rolling Meadows 58
Hinsdale Central 46, Lyons 40
Oswego East 62, Bolingbrook 61
Prospect 46, Stevenson 44
Rockford Auburn 61, Hampshire 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/