AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Sectional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Bloomington Christian 51, Catlin (Salt Fork) 38

Camp Point Central 51, Peoria Christian 39

Chicago Marshall 59, Hinckley-Big Rock 49

Hope Academy 56, Harvest Christian Academy 47

Mounds Meridian 67, Wayne City 66

Scales Mound 60, South Beloit 57

Springfield Calvary 49, Madison 48

St. Francis de Sales 80, Midland 71

Tuscola 48, Effingham 45

Class 2A=

Bloomington Central Catholic 33, Pleasant Plains 31

Breese Central 56, Carterville 33

DePaul College Prep 62, Chicago (Clark) 42

Fairbury Prairie Central 74, Kankakee (McNamara) 66

Joliet Catholic 63, Phillips 61

Rockford Lutheran 65, Montini 46

Rockridge 66, Rock Falls 46

Teutopolis 54, Alton Marquette 28

Class 3A=

Burlington Central 65, Rockford Boylan 33

Chicago Mt. Carmel 70, Hyde Park 51

Grayslake Central 46, St. Viator 34

Lemont 39, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 37

Metamora 72, Sterling 70

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 80, Normal West 57

St. Ignatius 77, Westinghouse 58

Triad 51, Mount Vernon 34

Class 4A=

Brother Rice 72, St. Rita 65

Geneva 31, Wheaton Warrenville South 28

Glenbrook North 59, Rolling Meadows 58

Hinsdale Central 46, Lyons 40

Oswego East 62, Bolingbrook 61

Prospect 46, Stevenson 44

Rockford Auburn 61, Hampshire 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.