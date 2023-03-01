AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NJSIAA State Tournament=

Final=

Central Jersey, Group 2=

Manasquan 60, South River 52

Central Jersey, Group 4=

Trenton Central 53, South Brunswick 37

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=

Ramsey 38, Elmwood Park 33

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=

Eastside Paterson 64, Ridgewood 43

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=

Caldwell 66, West Side 38

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=

Linden 63, Newark East Side 62

South Jersey, Group 2=

Middle Township 60, Sterling 52

South Jersey, Group 4=

Egg Harbor 41, Lenape 36

___

