Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheney 54, Nickerson 15

Sub-State Quarterfinal=

Class 3A=

Anderson County=

Anderson County 56, West Franklin 16

Osage City 49, Burlington 37

Prairie View 42, Wellsville 15

Santa Fe Trail 87, Osawatomie 9

Eureka=

Elk Valley 47, Wichita Trinity 45

Eureka 64, Wichita Collegiate 29

Humboldt 54, Douglass 30

Neodesha 55, Council Grove 29

Girard=

Cherryvale 81, Baxter Springs 17

Frontenac 57, Caney Valley 26

Galena 48, Columbus 39

Girard 37, Riverton 34

Lakin=

Cimarron 47, Southwestern Hts. 15

Colby 50, Scott City 38

Goodland 74, Larned 15

Holcomb 65, Lakin 48

Lyons=

Halstead 51, Kingman 44

Haven 55, Chaparral 33

Hesston 55, Lyons 23

Marysville=

Atchison County 40, Marysville 29

Hiawatha 45, Minneapolis 35

Nemaha Central 67, Concordia 30

Riley County 26, Sabetha 24

Perry-Lecompton=

Jefferson West 39, Heritage Christian 38

Maur Hill - Mount Academy 49, KC Bishop Ward 31

Rossville 66, Perry-Lecompton 14

Silver Lake 74, Royal Valley 31

Russell=

Hoisington 47, Smoky Valley 39

Norton 47, Ellsworth 36

Phillipsburg 59, Russell 11

Southeast Saline 52, Beloit 41

