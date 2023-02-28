Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheney 54, Nickerson 15
Sub-State Quarterfinal=
Class 3A=
Anderson County=
Anderson County 56, West Franklin 16
Osage City 49, Burlington 37
Prairie View 42, Wellsville 15
Santa Fe Trail 87, Osawatomie 9
Eureka=
Elk Valley 47, Wichita Trinity 45
Eureka 64, Wichita Collegiate 29
Humboldt 54, Douglass 30
Neodesha 55, Council Grove 29
Girard=
Cherryvale 81, Baxter Springs 17
Frontenac 57, Caney Valley 26
Galena 48, Columbus 39
Girard 37, Riverton 34
Lakin=
Cimarron 47, Southwestern Hts. 15
Colby 50, Scott City 38
Goodland 74, Larned 15
Holcomb 65, Lakin 48
Lyons=
Halstead 51, Kingman 44
Haven 55, Chaparral 33
Hesston 55, Lyons 23
Marysville=
Atchison County 40, Marysville 29
Hiawatha 45, Minneapolis 35
Nemaha Central 67, Concordia 30
Riley County 26, Sabetha 24
Perry-Lecompton=
Jefferson West 39, Heritage Christian 38
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 49, KC Bishop Ward 31
Rossville 66, Perry-Lecompton 14
Silver Lake 74, Royal Valley 31
Russell=
Hoisington 47, Smoky Valley 39
Norton 47, Ellsworth 36
Phillipsburg 59, Russell 11
Southeast Saline 52, Beloit 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/