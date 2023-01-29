Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American History 56, Shabazz 6
Bergen Tech 40, Midland Park 26
Boonton 37, Mountain Lakes 22
Brick Memorial 57, Matawan 19
Bridgeton 39, Cedar Creek 24
Camden Catholic 43, Moorestown 16
Cherokee 59, Bishop Eustace Prep 24
Clearview Regional 47, Millville 22
Columbia 58, Verona 41
Cranford 53, Union 31
Cresskill 42, Emerson 28
Dumont 23, Glen Rock 21
East Brunswick 61, North Brunswick 37
Eastside Paterson 41, DePaul Catholic 28
Edison 58, Iselin Kennedy 30
Elizabeth 60, Somerville 19
Freehold Township 49, Southern 42
Glen Ridge 50, Caldwell 43
Haddonfield 32, Penns Grove 26
Hanover Park 40, Mount Olive 20
High Point 56, Hopatcong 19
Hillsborough 53, Mt. St. Mary 34
Hillside 51, Weequahic 8
Howell 47, Middletown North 29
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 77, Payne Tech 33
Immaculate Heart 59, Westwood 28
Irvington 53, Linden 45
Jefferson 65, Dover 17
Jonathan Dayton 60, Bernards 48
Kent Place 32, Arts 7
Lenape Valley 47, Newton 31
Mahwah 37, Teaneck 34
Manasquan 55, Chatham 49
Manville 40, Lawrence 28
Marlboro 43, Manalapan 32
Mendham 45, Roxbury 34
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 43, Peddie 24
Middletown South 51, Lacey 33
Monroe 54, Colonia 49
Montville 58, Sparta 48
Morris Hills 46, Villa Walsh 37
Neptune 59, Nottingham 12
New Providence 68, Roselle Catholic 39
Newark Academy 51, Bloomfield 25
Newark Central 63, Mt. St. Dominic 35
Newark Lab 38, BelovED Charter 25
North Plainfield 52, South Plainfield 44
Northern Highlands 75, Fort Lee 55
Ocean Township 68, Wall 59
Old Bridge 51, Johnson 37
Our Lady of Mercy 55, Deptford 20
Paramus Catholic 42, Rutherford 26
Park Ridge 43, Becton 35
Pascack Hills 43, Dwight-Morrow 13
Pascack Valley 63, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 61
Passaic 37, Clifton 23
Passaic Charter 54, Passaic Tech 33
Paterson Kennedy 53, Lawrenceville 51
Pequannock 67, Whippany Park 27
Perth Amboy 52, Metuchen 43
Phillipsburg 61, Warren Hills 56
Pingry 68, Montgomery 28
Ramapo 36, Holy Angels 33
Ramsey 53, Waldwick 24
Randolph 40, Westfield 38
Red Bank Catholic 83, Holmdel 41
Ridgefield Park 31, Demarest 28
Ridgewood 43, Hackensack 23
Rumson-Fair Haven 75, Ranney 39
Saddle River Day 60, Dwight-Englewood 50
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 49, Governor Livingston 37
Shawnee 50, Timber Creek 27
Shore Regional 53, Point Pleasant Boro 47
South Hunterdon 42, Kittatinny 34
Spotswood 43, Hamilton West 25
St. Dominic 44, Lincoln 15
St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Piscataway 33
Tenafly 75, River Dell 70, OT
Union Catholic 46, Oak Knoll 41
Union City 61, Bayonne 44
University 84, Cedar Grove 11
Vernon 52, Belvidere 45
Wallkill Valley 65, Sussex Tech 18
Watchung Hills 60, Hunterdon Central 33
West Deptford 53, Triton 43
West Essex 43, Millburn 37
West Morris 48, St. Elizabeth 34
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46, Princeton Day 24
Williamstown 54, Haddon Heights 50
Woodbridge 74, Middlesex 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/