Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American History 56, Shabazz 6

Bergen Tech 40, Midland Park 26

Boonton 37, Mountain Lakes 22

Brick Memorial 57, Matawan 19

Bridgeton 39, Cedar Creek 24

Camden Catholic 43, Moorestown 16

Cherokee 59, Bishop Eustace Prep 24

Clearview Regional 47, Millville 22

Columbia 58, Verona 41

Cranford 53, Union 31

Cresskill 42, Emerson 28

Dumont 23, Glen Rock 21

East Brunswick 61, North Brunswick 37

Eastside Paterson 41, DePaul Catholic 28

Edison 58, Iselin Kennedy 30

Elizabeth 60, Somerville 19

Freehold Township 49, Southern 42

Glen Ridge 50, Caldwell 43

Haddonfield 32, Penns Grove 26

Hanover Park 40, Mount Olive 20

High Point 56, Hopatcong 19

Hillsborough 53, Mt. St. Mary 34

Hillside 51, Weequahic 8

Howell 47, Middletown North 29

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 77, Payne Tech 33

Immaculate Heart 59, Westwood 28

Irvington 53, Linden 45

Jefferson 65, Dover 17

Jonathan Dayton 60, Bernards 48

Kent Place 32, Arts 7

Lenape Valley 47, Newton 31

Mahwah 37, Teaneck 34

Manasquan 55, Chatham 49

Manville 40, Lawrence 28

Marlboro 43, Manalapan 32

Mendham 45, Roxbury 34

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 43, Peddie 24

Middletown South 51, Lacey 33

Monroe 54, Colonia 49

Montville 58, Sparta 48

Morris Hills 46, Villa Walsh 37

Neptune 59, Nottingham 12

    • New Providence 68, Roselle Catholic 39

    Newark Academy 51, Bloomfield 25

    Newark Central 63, Mt. St. Dominic 35

    Newark Lab 38, BelovED Charter 25

    North Plainfield 52, South Plainfield 44

    Northern Highlands 75, Fort Lee 55

    Ocean Township 68, Wall 59

    Old Bridge 51, Johnson 37

    Our Lady of Mercy 55, Deptford 20

    Paramus Catholic 42, Rutherford 26

    Park Ridge 43, Becton 35

    Pascack Hills 43, Dwight-Morrow 13

    Pascack Valley 63, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 61

    Passaic 37, Clifton 23

    Passaic Charter 54, Passaic Tech 33

    Paterson Kennedy 53, Lawrenceville 51

    Pequannock 67, Whippany Park 27

    Perth Amboy 52, Metuchen 43

    Phillipsburg 61, Warren Hills 56

    Pingry 68, Montgomery 28

    Ramapo 36, Holy Angels 33

    Ramsey 53, Waldwick 24

    Randolph 40, Westfield 38

    Red Bank Catholic 83, Holmdel 41

    Ridgefield Park 31, Demarest 28

    Ridgewood 43, Hackensack 23

    Rumson-Fair Haven 75, Ranney 39

    Saddle River Day 60, Dwight-Englewood 50

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 49, Governor Livingston 37

    Shawnee 50, Timber Creek 27

    Shore Regional 53, Point Pleasant Boro 47

    South Hunterdon 42, Kittatinny 34

    Spotswood 43, Hamilton West 25

    St. Dominic 44, Lincoln 15

    St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Piscataway 33

    Tenafly 75, River Dell 70, OT

    Union Catholic 46, Oak Knoll 41

    Union City 61, Bayonne 44

    University 84, Cedar Grove 11

    Vernon 52, Belvidere 45

    Wallkill Valley 65, Sussex Tech 18

    Watchung Hills 60, Hunterdon Central 33

    West Deptford 53, Triton 43

    West Essex 43, Millburn 37

    West Morris 48, St. Elizabeth 34

    West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46, Princeton Day 24

    Williamstown 54, Haddon Heights 50

    Woodbridge 74, Middlesex 59

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

