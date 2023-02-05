AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 54, Cascade 46

Brookings-Harbor 45, Lakeview 43

Burns 36, Riverside 26

Cascade Christian 81, North Valley 48

Crosshill Christian 55, Days Creek 38

Douglas 68, Glide 37

Dufur 70, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 47

Gold Beach 69, Monroe 65, OT

Heppner 81, Irrigon 46

Imbler 59, Pine Eagle 30

Jordan Valley 59, Huntington 50

Mannahouse Christian 70, Stevenson, Wash. 53

McLoughlin 57, Nyssa 49

Mitchell/Spray 66, Ione/Arlington 36

North Lake/Paisley 50, Central Christian 32

Perrydale 56, Alsea 43

Pilot Rock 76, Griswold 20

Powder Valley 49, Joseph 48

Powers 61, Mapleton 47, OT

Prospect 55, Oakridge 35

Scappoose 62, Tillamook 49

Sherman 59, Condon 37

South Wasco County 67, Horizon Christian Hood River 52

Stanfield 77, Enterprise 37

Union 64, Echo 53

Vale 55, Umatilla 52, OT

___

