Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 54, Cascade 46
Brookings-Harbor 45, Lakeview 43
Burns 36, Riverside 26
Cascade Christian 81, North Valley 48
Crosshill Christian 55, Days Creek 38
Douglas 68, Glide 37
Dufur 70, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 47
Gold Beach 69, Monroe 65, OT
Heppner 81, Irrigon 46
Imbler 59, Pine Eagle 30
Jordan Valley 59, Huntington 50
Mannahouse Christian 70, Stevenson, Wash. 53
McLoughlin 57, Nyssa 49
Mitchell/Spray 66, Ione/Arlington 36
North Lake/Paisley 50, Central Christian 32
Perrydale 56, Alsea 43
Pilot Rock 76, Griswold 20
Powder Valley 49, Joseph 48
Powers 61, Mapleton 47, OT
Prospect 55, Oakridge 35
Scappoose 62, Tillamook 49
Sherman 59, Condon 37
South Wasco County 67, Horizon Christian Hood River 52
Stanfield 77, Enterprise 37
Union 64, Echo 53
Vale 55, Umatilla 52, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/