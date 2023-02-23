AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA District Championship=

Lou. Trinity 79, Lou. Atherton 42

KHSAA District Playoffs=

Conner 75, Ryle 53

Grant Co. 80, Walton-Verona 76

Lewis Co. 57, Greenup Co. 53

Lloyd Memorial 73, Villa Madonna 31

Lou. DuPont Manual 80, Lou. Shawnee 35

Martin County 62, Johnson Central 59

Morgan Co. 71, West Carter 49

St. Henry 57, Dixie Heights 53

West Jessamine 95, Trinity Christian 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

