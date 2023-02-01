AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Cass 68, Kindred 53

Century 65, Watford City 35

Edgeley/K-M 75, Griggs/Midkota 24

Fargo Davies 82, Sheyenne 43

Fargo Shanley 63, Devils Lake 46

Grand Forks Central 74, Fargo South 54

Grand Forks Red River 67, Fargo North 37

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 48, Central McLean 41

Killdeer 56, Hazen 49

Northern Cass 86, Lisbon 55

Oakes 55, Barnes County North 13

Sargent County 82, Tri-State 52

Trenton 54, Stanley 46

Wahpeton 89, Valley City 65

West Fargo 98, West Fargo Horace 69

Lewis and Clark Conference=

Clark Bracket=

Bowman County 63, New England 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

