Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Cass 68, Kindred 53
Century 65, Watford City 35
Edgeley/K-M 75, Griggs/Midkota 24
Fargo Davies 82, Sheyenne 43
Fargo Shanley 63, Devils Lake 46
Grand Forks Central 74, Fargo South 54
Grand Forks Red River 67, Fargo North 37
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 48, Central McLean 41
Killdeer 56, Hazen 49
Northern Cass 86, Lisbon 55
Oakes 55, Barnes County North 13
Sargent County 82, Tri-State 52
Trenton 54, Stanley 46
Wahpeton 89, Valley City 65
West Fargo 98, West Fargo Horace 69
Lewis and Clark Conference=
Clark Bracket=
Bowman County 63, New England 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/