Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 59, Brookings 49

Bridgeport, Neb. 54, Lakota Tech 51

Canistota 60, Colman-Egan 54

Castlewood 74, Estelline/Hendricks 33

Crazy Horse 97, Tiospaye Topa 37

Crow Creek 61, St. Francis Indian 58

Dakota Valley 86, Madison 66

DeSmet 86, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Baltic 62

Ethan 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41

Faith 83, Belle Fourche 56

Gregory 67, Bon Homme 26

Groton Area 70, Britton-Hecla 35

Hanson 52, Corsica/Stickney 36

Harding County 80, New England, N.D. 37

Harrisburg 76, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51

Highmore-Harrold 79, Potter County 43

Howard 62, Arlington 19

Jones County 78, Bennett County 59

Lennox 59, Dell Rapids 40

Leola/Frederick 47, Herreid/Selby Area 46

Little Wound 54, Stanley County 25

Lyman 74, Kadoka Area 55

Marty Indian 84, Flandreau Indian 41

Milbank 52, Webster 31

Platte-Geddes 60, Wagner 54, OT

Rapid City Stevens 56, Rapid City Central 40

Scotland 59, Menno 44

Sioux Falls Christian 71, Sioux Valley 63

Sioux Falls Jefferson 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Sunshine Bible Academy 53, North Central Co-Op 46

Tea Area 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 53

Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Redfield 48

Vermillion 60, Parker 32

Watertown 69, Huron 57

    • Waubay/Summit 63, Great Plains Lutheran 27

    Wessington Springs 62, James Valley Christian 51

    West Central 60, Chamberlain 33

    White River 79, New Underwood 46

    Winner 52, Mobridge-Pollock 29

    Yankton 74, Douglas 60

    ___

