Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 59, Brookings 49
Bridgeport, Neb. 54, Lakota Tech 51
Canistota 60, Colman-Egan 54
Castlewood 74, Estelline/Hendricks 33
Crazy Horse 97, Tiospaye Topa 37
Crow Creek 61, St. Francis Indian 58
Dakota Valley 86, Madison 66
DeSmet 86, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Baltic 62
Ethan 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41
Faith 83, Belle Fourche 56
Gregory 67, Bon Homme 26
Groton Area 70, Britton-Hecla 35
Hanson 52, Corsica/Stickney 36
Harding County 80, New England, N.D. 37
Harrisburg 76, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51
Highmore-Harrold 79, Potter County 43
Howard 62, Arlington 19
Jones County 78, Bennett County 59
Lennox 59, Dell Rapids 40
Leola/Frederick 47, Herreid/Selby Area 46
Little Wound 54, Stanley County 25
Lyman 74, Kadoka Area 55
Marty Indian 84, Flandreau Indian 41
Milbank 52, Webster 31
Platte-Geddes 60, Wagner 54, OT
Rapid City Stevens 56, Rapid City Central 40
Scotland 59, Menno 44
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Sioux Valley 63
Sioux Falls Jefferson 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Sunshine Bible Academy 53, North Central Co-Op 46
Tea Area 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Redfield 48
Vermillion 60, Parker 32
Watertown 69, Huron 57
Waubay/Summit 63, Great Plains Lutheran 27
Wessington Springs 62, James Valley Christian 51
West Central 60, Chamberlain 33
White River 79, New Underwood 46
Winner 52, Mobridge-Pollock 29
Yankton 74, Douglas 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/