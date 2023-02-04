Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 76, Ninety Six 55
Aiken 66, Silver Bluff 42
Blue Ridge 61, Chapman 50
Boiling Springs 54, Gaffney 44
Bridges 87, Royal Live Oaks Academy 11
Brookland-Cayce 59, Gilbert 41
Burlington Christian, N.C. 62, Legion Collegiate 53
Carmel Christian, N.C. 87, York Prep 31
Carolina Forest 46, Socastee 43
Carvers Bay 58, Hemingway 54
Chapin 58, Dutch Fork 50
Chesterfield 57, Cheraw 44
Christ Church Episcopal 50, St. Joseph 37
Crestwood 88, Lakewood 72
D.W. Daniel 49, Pendleton 40
Dorman 73, James F. Byrnes 62
Florence Christian 63, King’s Academy 16
Fountain Inn 46, Palmetto 43
Fox Creek 51, Batesburg-Leesville 43
Hannah-Pamplico 48, Green Sea Floyds 41
Hartsville 56, West Florence 42
Holly Hill Academy 62, Jefferson Davis Academy 55
Irmo 48, A.C. Flora 41
Lake City 34, Darlington 32
Lexington 87, White Knoll 33
Military Magnet Academy 72, Lowcountry Leadership 36
Newberry Academy 48, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 38
North 91, Ridge Spring-Monetta 64
Northside Christian 77, Orangeburg Prep 67
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 73, Bishop England 52
Patrick Henry Academy 84, Thomas Heyward Academy 43
Pickens 69, Easley 56
Porter-Gaud 49, Pinewood Prep 34
Ridge View 70, Westwood 66
Rock Hill 72, Nation Ford 63
Seneca 63, Walhalla 55
South Charlotte, N.C. 75, Comenius 55
Spring Valley 64, Fort Mill 34
Union County 53, Emerald 44
Wade Hampton (H) 73, Woodland 72
Wagener-Salley 57, Williston-Elko 52
Westside 60, Greenville 40
Whale Branch 72, Branchville 51
Wilson 70, Myrtle Beach 41
Wren 54, Powdersville 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/