Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 76, Ninety Six 55

Aiken 66, Silver Bluff 42

Blue Ridge 61, Chapman 50

Boiling Springs 54, Gaffney 44

Bridges 87, Royal Live Oaks Academy 11

Brookland-Cayce 59, Gilbert 41

Burlington Christian, N.C. 62, Legion Collegiate 53

Carmel Christian, N.C. 87, York Prep 31

Carolina Forest 46, Socastee 43

Carvers Bay 58, Hemingway 54

Chapin 58, Dutch Fork 50

Chesterfield 57, Cheraw 44

Christ Church Episcopal 50, St. Joseph 37

Crestwood 88, Lakewood 72

D.W. Daniel 49, Pendleton 40

Dorman 73, James F. Byrnes 62

Florence Christian 63, King’s Academy 16

Fountain Inn 46, Palmetto 43

Fox Creek 51, Batesburg-Leesville 43

Hannah-Pamplico 48, Green Sea Floyds 41

Hartsville 56, West Florence 42

Holly Hill Academy 62, Jefferson Davis Academy 55

Irmo 48, A.C. Flora 41

Lake City 34, Darlington 32

Lexington 87, White Knoll 33

Military Magnet Academy 72, Lowcountry Leadership 36

Newberry Academy 48, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 38

North 91, Ridge Spring-Monetta 64

Northside Christian 77, Orangeburg Prep 67

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 73, Bishop England 52

Patrick Henry Academy 84, Thomas Heyward Academy 43

Pickens 69, Easley 56

Porter-Gaud 49, Pinewood Prep 34

Ridge View 70, Westwood 66

Rock Hill 72, Nation Ford 63

    • Seneca 63, Walhalla 55

    South Charlotte, N.C. 75, Comenius 55

    Spring Valley 64, Fort Mill 34

    Union County 53, Emerald 44

    Wade Hampton (H) 73, Woodland 72

    Wagener-Salley 57, Williston-Elko 52

    Westside 60, Greenville 40

    Whale Branch 72, Branchville 51

    Wilson 70, Myrtle Beach 41

    Wren 54, Powdersville 24

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

