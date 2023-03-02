AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 88, Olney Charter 47

PIAA Class 1A District II/XI=

Semifinal=

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 63, MMI Prep 52

PIAA Class 1A District IV=

Championship=

Sullivan County 52, Northumberland Christian 41

Consolation=

Galeton 48, Bethlehem Liberty 35

PIAA Class 3A District I/XI=

Saucon Valley 54, Notre Dame - Green Pond 51

PIAA Class 6A District II/IV=

Semifinal=

Williamsport 77, Delaware Valley 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

