Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 88, Olney Charter 47
PIAA Class 1A District II/XI=
Semifinal=
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 63, MMI Prep 52
PIAA Class 1A District IV=
Championship=
Sullivan County 52, Northumberland Christian 41
Consolation=
Galeton 48, Bethlehem Liberty 35
PIAA Class 3A District I/XI=
Saucon Valley 54, Notre Dame - Green Pond 51
PIAA Class 6A District II/IV=
Semifinal=
Williamsport 77, Delaware Valley 36
