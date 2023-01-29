AP NEWS
    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Autaugaville 53, Ellwood Christian Academy 39

    Crossville 46, Athens Bible 44

    Demopolis 41, Sumter Central High School 40

    Deshler 70, Phil Campbell 34

    Holly Pond 38, Fairview 29

    Lanett 49, Smiths Station 28

    Pike Road 55, Russell County 35

    Springville 61, Moody 28

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Greene County vs. Linden, ccd.

    Greensboro vs. Aliceville, ccd.

    Lynn vs. Brooks, ccd.

    Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Gordo, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.