Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Autaugaville 53, Ellwood Christian Academy 39
Crossville 46, Athens Bible 44
Demopolis 41, Sumter Central High School 40
Deshler 70, Phil Campbell 34
Holly Pond 38, Fairview 29
Lanett 49, Smiths Station 28
Pike Road 55, Russell County 35
Springville 61, Moody 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greene County vs. Linden, ccd.
Greensboro vs. Aliceville, ccd.
Lynn vs. Brooks, ccd.
Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Gordo, ccd.
