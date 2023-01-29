AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 41, Waverly-South Shore 26

Arlington 55, Tri-Valley 36

Crazy Horse 46, Takini 43

Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Garretson 34

Milbank 53, Dakota Valley 43

Miller 56, Wessington Springs 44

Mitchell 46, Rapid City Central 37

Northwestern 64, Potter County 48

Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45

Sully Buttes 69, Warner 65, OT

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 42, Britton-Hecla 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jones County vs. Bennett County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

