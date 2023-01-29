Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 41, Waverly-South Shore 26
Arlington 55, Tri-Valley 36
Crazy Horse 46, Takini 43
Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Garretson 34
Milbank 53, Dakota Valley 43
Miller 56, Wessington Springs 44
Mitchell 46, Rapid City Central 37
Northwestern 64, Potter County 48
Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45
Sully Buttes 69, Warner 65, OT
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 42, Britton-Hecla 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jones County vs. Bennett County, ppd.
