    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Bosque School 67, Cottonwood Classical 54

    Bowie, Ariz. 68, Gadsden 44

    Eldorado 63, Piedra Vista 32

    Escalante 64, Questa 20

    Fort Sumner 65, Eunice 47

    Los Lunas 62, Manzano 43

    Magdalena 69, Reserve 10

    Mesilla Valley Christian 54, Quemado 32

    Navajo Pine 59, Cuba 44

    Navajo Prep 68, Zuni 35

    Pine Hill 71, Tse Yi Gai 37

    Sandia 66, Farmington 60, OT

    Tohajilee 62, Shiprock Northwest 40

    Wingate 70, Newcomb 55

