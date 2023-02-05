Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bosque School 67, Cottonwood Classical 54
Bowie, Ariz. 68, Gadsden 44
Eldorado 63, Piedra Vista 32
Escalante 64, Questa 20
Fort Sumner 65, Eunice 47
Los Lunas 62, Manzano 43
Magdalena 69, Reserve 10
Mesilla Valley Christian 54, Quemado 32
Navajo Pine 59, Cuba 44
Navajo Prep 68, Zuni 35
Pine Hill 71, Tse Yi Gai 37
Sandia 66, Farmington 60, OT
Tohajilee 62, Shiprock Northwest 40
Wingate 70, Newcomb 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/