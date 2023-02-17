Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bullis 79, Georgetown Prep 52
Carver Vo-Tech 53, Catonsville 42
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 64, Surrattsville 52
Eleanor Roosevelt 83, Suitland 54
Fort Hill 77, Washington, W.Va. 53
Hammond 59, Marriotts Ridge 35
Havre de Grace 56, Fallston 54
Heritage Academy 52, MD School for the Deaf 46
Howard 73, Atholton 60
Landon 60, Episcopal, Va. 44
Manchester Valley 60, Owings Mills 30
Mt. Hebron 40, Long Reach 21
North Dorchester 77, Kent County 52
Northern Garrett 64, Rockwood, Pa. 62
Queen Annes County 69, Kent Island 55
Reservoir 69, Oakland Mills 64
River Hill 80, Centennial 68, OT
SHABACH! Christian 75, Odenton Christian School 49
Saint Michaels 68, Mardela 35
Stephen Decatur 64, Parkside 37
Takoma Academy 65, Lanham Christian 49
Thomas Stone 62, Lackey 33
Wicomico 77, James M. Bennett 74
Wilde Lake 65, Glenelg 55
Wise 80, High Point 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/