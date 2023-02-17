AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullis 79, Georgetown Prep 52

Carver Vo-Tech 53, Catonsville 42

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 64, Surrattsville 52

Eleanor Roosevelt 83, Suitland 54

Fort Hill 77, Washington, W.Va. 53

Hammond 59, Marriotts Ridge 35

Havre de Grace 56, Fallston 54

Heritage Academy 52, MD School for the Deaf 46

Howard 73, Atholton 60

Landon 60, Episcopal, Va. 44

Manchester Valley 60, Owings Mills 30

Mt. Hebron 40, Long Reach 21

North Dorchester 77, Kent County 52

Northern Garrett 64, Rockwood, Pa. 62

Queen Annes County 69, Kent Island 55

Reservoir 69, Oakland Mills 64

River Hill 80, Centennial 68, OT

SHABACH! Christian 75, Odenton Christian School 49

Saint Michaels 68, Mardela 35

Stephen Decatur 64, Parkside 37

Takoma Academy 65, Lanham Christian 49

Thomas Stone 62, Lackey 33

Wicomico 77, James M. Bennett 74

Wilde Lake 65, Glenelg 55

Wise 80, High Point 27

