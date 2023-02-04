Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson County 43, Girard 36
Ashland 43, Otis-Bison 26
Bennington 40, Sedgwick 39
Blue Valley 51, BV West 45
Bluestem 46, Erie 32
Central Plains 50, St. John 33
Chanute 55, Iola 41
Chase County 44, Hartford 33
Clifton-Clyde 47, Doniphan West 43, OT
Cornerstone Family 49, Shawnee Mission Christian 36
Derby 60, Salina Central 30
Flint Hills Christian 35, Central Christian 32
Fort Scott 56, Parsons 40
Frankfort 55, Centralia 41
Frontenac 55, Riverton 41
Galena 53, Baxter Springs 26
Garden City 64, Guymon, Okla. 57
Garden Plain 30, Conway Springs 21
Goddard 44, Arkansas City 41
Goessel 53, Wakefield 33
Halstead 55, Larned 37
Hanover 52, Republic County 18
Heritage Christian 76, Bishop Seabury Academy 14
Hiawatha 46, Perry-Lecompton 24
Highland Park 66, KC Wyandotte 37
Hillsboro 42, Hesston 36
Hugoton 47, Colby 31
Hutchinson 33, Salina South 20
Inman 57, Moundridge 49
Jefferson North 45, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 15
Kansas Deaf 56, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, Minn. 13
Lakeside 60, Rock Hills 46
Lawrence 46, SM West 40
Liberal 43, Great Bend 38
Linn 53, Troy 35
Little River 57, Centre 9
Louisburg 50, Ottawa 35
Lyndon 52, Olpe 48
Macksville 68, Victoria 63
Maize South 52, Maize 25
Meade 48, Sublette 26
Mission Valley 49, Northeast-Arma 35
Nemaha Central 44, Holton 24
Ness City 46, La Crosse 36
Northern Valley 42, Wheatland-Grinnell 29
Norton 57, Plainville 22
Olathe East 45, Mill Valley 26
Olathe South 44, Olathe Northwest 42
Olathe West 79, Lawrence Free State 9
Onaga 44, BV Randolph 31
Phillipsburg 67, Hill City 20
Pike Valley 42, Lincoln 39
Rawlins County 47, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 20
Reno County 40, Yates Center 22
Rock Creek 27, Riley County 24
Rossville 74, Wabaunsee 48
Rural Vista 43, Solomon 24
SM East 56, Olathe North 41
Sabetha 53, Royal Valley 45
Santa Fe Trail 45, Prairie View 27
Scott City 53, Ulysses 36
Shawnee Heights 62, Leavenworth 43
Silver Lake 65, St. Mary’s 60
Southeast Saline 43, Chapman 42
St. Paul 53, Jayhawk Linn 27
Stanton County 43, Southwestern Hts. 37
Sterling 65, Marion 50
Syracuse 56, Elkhart 51
Topeka 62, Junction City, Ore. 25
Topeka Hayden 57, Manhattan 41
Topeka Seaman 43, DeSoto 35
Topeka West 58, KC Turner 28
Wamego 62, Eudora 29
Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 39
Washington County 76, Wetmore 23
Wellington 59, Circle 37
Wellsville 45, Osawatomie 31
Western Plains 39, Logan/Palco 37
Wichita Independent 70, Kingman 18
Wichita Sunrise 73, Wasatch Academy, Utah 61
Wichita Trinity 65, Douglass 40
