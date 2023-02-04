AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson County 43, Girard 36

Ashland 43, Otis-Bison 26

Bennington 40, Sedgwick 39

Blue Valley 51, BV West 45

Bluestem 46, Erie 32

Central Plains 50, St. John 33

Chanute 55, Iola 41

Chase County 44, Hartford 33

Clifton-Clyde 47, Doniphan West 43, OT

Cornerstone Family 49, Shawnee Mission Christian 36

Derby 60, Salina Central 30

Flint Hills Christian 35, Central Christian 32

Fort Scott 56, Parsons 40

Frankfort 55, Centralia 41

Frontenac 55, Riverton 41

Galena 53, Baxter Springs 26

Garden City 64, Guymon, Okla. 57

Garden Plain 30, Conway Springs 21

Goddard 44, Arkansas City 41

Goessel 53, Wakefield 33

Halstead 55, Larned 37

Hanover 52, Republic County 18

Heritage Christian 76, Bishop Seabury Academy 14

Hiawatha 46, Perry-Lecompton 24

Highland Park 66, KC Wyandotte 37

Hillsboro 42, Hesston 36

Hugoton 47, Colby 31

Hutchinson 33, Salina South 20

Inman 57, Moundridge 49

Jefferson North 45, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas Deaf 56, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, Minn. 13

Lakeside 60, Rock Hills 46

Lawrence 46, SM West 40

Liberal 43, Great Bend 38

Linn 53, Troy 35

Little River 57, Centre 9

Louisburg 50, Ottawa 35

Lyndon 52, Olpe 48

Macksville 68, Victoria 63

Maize South 52, Maize 25

Meade 48, Sublette 26

Sports

  • AP source: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets

  • LeBron’s off-court legacy complements his basketball success

  • Fight between Magic, Timberwolves leads to 5 players ejected

  • Sean Payton is officially named Broncos head coach

    • Mission Valley 49, Northeast-Arma 35

    Nemaha Central 44, Holton 24

    Ness City 46, La Crosse 36

    Northern Valley 42, Wheatland-Grinnell 29

    Norton 57, Plainville 22

    Olathe East 45, Mill Valley 26

    Olathe South 44, Olathe Northwest 42

    Olathe West 79, Lawrence Free State 9

    Onaga 44, BV Randolph 31

    Phillipsburg 67, Hill City 20

    Pike Valley 42, Lincoln 39

    Rawlins County 47, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 20

    Reno County 40, Yates Center 22

    Rock Creek 27, Riley County 24

    Rossville 74, Wabaunsee 48

    Rural Vista 43, Solomon 24

    SM East 56, Olathe North 41

    Sabetha 53, Royal Valley 45

    Santa Fe Trail 45, Prairie View 27

    Scott City 53, Ulysses 36

    Shawnee Heights 62, Leavenworth 43

    Silver Lake 65, St. Mary’s 60

    Southeast Saline 43, Chapman 42

    St. Paul 53, Jayhawk Linn 27

    Stanton County 43, Southwestern Hts. 37

    Sterling 65, Marion 50

    Syracuse 56, Elkhart 51

    Topeka 62, Junction City, Ore. 25

    Topeka Hayden 57, Manhattan 41

    Topeka Seaman 43, DeSoto 35

    Topeka West 58, KC Turner 28

    Wamego 62, Eudora 29

    Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 39

    Washington County 76, Wetmore 23

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wellington 59, Circle 37

    Wellsville 45, Osawatomie 31

    Western Plains 39, Logan/Palco 37

    Wichita Independent 70, Kingman 18

    Wichita Sunrise 73, Wasatch Academy, Utah 61

    Wichita Trinity 65, Douglass 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.