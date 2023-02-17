Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Decorah 75, Mason City 56
Humboldt 94, Storm Lake 87
Class 1A District 1=
Semifinal=
South O’Brien, Paullina 44, Kingsley-Pierson 35
St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Class 1A District 2=
Semifinal=
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 53, George-Little Rock 41
Newell-Fonda 83, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Class 1A District 3=
Semifinal=
Dunkerton 52, North Butler, Greene 39
South Hamilton, Jewell 49, West Hancock, Britt 46
Class 1A District 4=
Semifinal=
Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Bishop Garrigan 65
North Union 75, West Fork, Sheffield 65
Class 1A District 5=
Semifinal=
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42
North Linn, Troy Mills 97, South Winneshiek, Calmar 64
Class 1A District 6=
Semifinal=
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Nashua-Plainfield 52
Class 1A District 15=
Semifinal=
West Harrison, Mondamin 72, West Monona 35
Class 2A District 1=
Semifinal=
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44
Western Christian 81, Cherokee, Washington 33
Class 2A District 2=
Semifinal=
Emmetsburg 68, Rock Valley 49
West Lyon, Inwood 69, Okoboji, Milford 43
Class 2A District 3=
Semifinal=
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, East Sac County 31
Class 2A District 4=
Semifinal=
OA-BCIG 69, Manson Northwest Webster 39
Class 2A District 5=
Semifinal=
South Hardin 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
Class 2A District 6=
Semifinal=
Hudson 81, Dike-New Hartford 60
Class 2A District 7=
Semifinal=
Lake Mills 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60
Osage 50, North Fayette Valley 37
Class 2A District 8=
Semifinal=
MFL-Mar-Mac 74, New Hampton 47
Class 2A District 15=
Semifinal=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 85, Boyden-Hull 61
West Sioux 63, Unity Christian 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carroll vs. Harlan, ccd.
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Waterloo, East, ccd.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Creston, ccd.
Indianola vs. Bondurant Farrar, ccd.
Newton vs. ADM, Adel, ccd.
Webster City vs. Boone, ccd.
