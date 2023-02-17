AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Decorah 75, Mason City 56

Humboldt 94, Storm Lake 87

Class 1A District 1=

Semifinal=

South O’Brien, Paullina 44, Kingsley-Pierson 35

St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Class 1A District 2=

Semifinal=

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 53, George-Little Rock 41

Newell-Fonda 83, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Class 1A District 3=

Semifinal=

Dunkerton 52, North Butler, Greene 39

South Hamilton, Jewell 49, West Hancock, Britt 46

Class 1A District 4=

Semifinal=

Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Bishop Garrigan 65

North Union 75, West Fork, Sheffield 65

Class 1A District 5=

Semifinal=

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42

North Linn, Troy Mills 97, South Winneshiek, Calmar 64

Class 1A District 6=

Semifinal=

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Nashua-Plainfield 52

Class 1A District 15=

Semifinal=

West Harrison, Mondamin 72, West Monona 35

Class 2A District 1=

Semifinal=

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44

ADVERTISEMENT

Western Christian 81, Cherokee, Washington 33

Class 2A District 2=

Semifinal=

Emmetsburg 68, Rock Valley 49

West Lyon, Inwood 69, Okoboji, Milford 43

Class 2A District 3=

Semifinal=

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, East Sac County 31

Class 2A District 4=

Semifinal=

OA-BCIG 69, Manson Northwest Webster 39

Class 2A District 5=

Semifinal=

South Hardin 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

Class 2A District 6=

Semifinal=

Hudson 81, Dike-New Hartford 60

Class 2A District 7=

Semifinal=

Lake Mills 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60

Osage 50, North Fayette Valley 37

Class 2A District 8=

Semifinal=

MFL-Mar-Mac 74, New Hampton 47

Class 2A District 15=

Semifinal=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 85, Boyden-Hull 61

West Sioux 63, Unity Christian 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll vs. Harlan, ccd.

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Waterloo, East, ccd.

Clarke, Osceola vs. Creston, ccd.

Indianola vs. Bondurant Farrar, ccd.

Newton vs. ADM, Adel, ccd.

Webster City vs. Boone, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.