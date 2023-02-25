AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SPIRE 55, HA Prep, N.C. 36

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Tol. St. Francis 52, Holland Springfield 43

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 77, Tiffin Columbian 47

Region 3=

Delaware Hayes 76, Reynoldsburg 73

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Sunbury Big Walnut 40

Dublin Coffman 63, South 51

Dublin Jerome 63, Pataskala Licking Hts. 49

Gahanna Lincoln 56, Cols. Independence 33

Grove City 67, Cols. DeSales 43

Hilliard Bradley 68, Marysville 40

Hilliard Davidson 53, Westerville Cent. 50, 2OT

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Chillicothe 25

Newark 58, New Albany 36

Pickerington Cent. 82, Galloway Westland 32

Pickerington N. 45, Thomas Worthington 39

Powell Olentangy Liberty 72, Lancaster 30

Westerville N. 62, Cols. Briggs 18

Westerville S. 58, Cols. Walnut Ridge 44

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 47, Cin. Sycamore 45, OT

Cin. Princeton 75, Cin. Western Hills 65

Fairfield 58, Cin. St. Xavier 40

Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Miamisburg 61

ADVERTISEMENT

Kettering Fairmont 59, Clayton Northmont 53

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Buchtel 72, Bedford 43

Alliance 81, Geneva 54

Ashtabula Edgewood 70, Chesterland W. Geauga 62

Bay Village Bay 54, Canal Fulton Northwest 46

Canfield 58, Alliance Marlington 44

Cle. Benedictine 71, Parma Hts. Holy Name 59

Cle. Glenville 67, Parma Padua 62

Sports

  • MLB catchers wary of looming robo umps amid rules changes

  • In NIL-era first, NCAA gives Miami probation for violation

  • Padres slugger Machado draws first pitch clock violation

  • Giannis exits early with knee issue; Bucks rip Heat 128-99

    • Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 63, Akr. Coventry 30

    E. Cle. Shaw 61, Tallmadge 52

    Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Struthers 40

    Girard 50, Gates Mills Hawken 40

    Rocky River 75, Cle. E. Tech 50

    Youngs. Chaney High School 71, Orange 38

    Youngs. Ursuline 61, Streetsboro 28

    Region 6=

    Akr. East 83, Warrensville Hts. 46

    Richfield Revere 81, Peninsula Woodridge 66

    Rocky River Lutheran W. 80, Medina Buckeye 46

    Sheffield Brookside 77, LaGrange Keystone 66

    Wauseon 68, Tol. Woodward 50

    Region 7=

    Bishop Ready 69, East 22

    Cols. Beechcroft 63, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59

    Cols. Bexley 40, Johnstown 37

    Cols. Eastmoor 72, Bishop Hartley 66

    Region 8=

    Bishop Watterson 79, Cols. Centennial 46

    Caledonia River Valley 74, Cols. Linden-McKinley 62

    Day. Dunbar 47, Tipp City Tippecanoe 38

    Granville 50, Bloom-Carroll 44

    Kettering Alter 69, Day. Meadowdale 51

    London 41, Plain City Jonathan Alder 37

    Division III=

    Region 9=

    Andover Pymatuning Valley 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 45

    Atwater Waterloo 33, Newton Falls 31

    Beachwood 83, Garrettsville Garfield 56

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brookfield 62, Ravenna SE 48

    Canfield S. Range 56, Hanoverton United 17

    Chagrin Falls 65, Wickliffe 29

    Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 105, Youngs. Liberty 64

    Columbiana 85, Youngs. Valley Christian 44

    Cuyahoga Hts. 44, Akr. Manchester 34

    Fairview 85, Wooster Triway 60

    Kirtland 49, Burton Berkshire 46

    Louisville Aquinas 65, Columbia Station Columbia 45

    Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Warren Champion 39

    Smithville 74, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 30

    Youngs. Mooney 63, Rootstown 29

    Region 10=

    Ashland Crestview 58, Genoa Area 53

    Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Brooklyn 37

    Castalia Margaretta 56, Collins Western Reserve 42

    Creston Norwayne 80, Massillon Tuslaw 29

    Doylestown Chippewa 76, Lorain Clearview 63

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 38, Carey 37

    Garfield Hts. Trinity 44, Apple Creek Waynedale 42

    Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Delta 40

    Oregon Stritch 69, Milan Edison 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Bloomdale Elmwood 29

    Spencerville 66, Columbus Grove 47

    Swanton 60, Liberty Center 51

    Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 89, Metamora Evergreen 53

    Region 11=

    Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 58, OT

    Malvern 77, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53

    Sugarcreek Garaway 69, Coshocton 36

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49

    Region 12=

    Casstown Miami E. 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 51

    Jamestown Greeneview 61, Cin. Gamble Montessori 49

    Division IV=

    Region 13=

    Cortland Maplewood 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50

    Dalton 81, Middlefield Cardinal 63

    Elyria Open Door 65, Ashland Mapleton 56

    Kinsman Badger 41, New Middletown Spring. 38

    Lowellville 43, Hartville Lake Center Christian 41

    Lucas 59, New London 28

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Sandusky St. Mary 30

    Richmond Hts. 106, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 22

    Vienna Mathews 53, Bristol 50

    Windham 66, Wellsville 64

    Region 14=

    Antwerp 48, Pettisville 39

    Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55, McComb 37

    Convoy Crestview 70, Miller City 40

    Ft. Recovery 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hamler Patrick Henry 52, Gorham Fayette 29

    Maria Stein Marion Local 65, Ada 38

    New Bremen 76, Lima Perry 45

    St. Henry 72, Lima Temple Christian 47

    Sycamore Mohawk 79, Arcadia 38

    Region 15=

    Bainbridge Paint Valley 85, New Boston Glenwood 52

    Beaver Eastern 63, Glouster Trimble 37

    Berlin Hiland 73, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 30

    Caldwell 75, Shadyside 43

    Franklin Furnace Green 62, Ironton St. Joseph 44

    Hannibal River 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 31

    Latham Western 66, Waterford 46

    Leesburg Fairfield 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 37

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41

    Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Manchester 44

    Strasburg-Franklin 68, Zanesville Rosecrans 52

    Region 16=

    Russia 53, Botkins 38

    Troy Christian 61, S. Charleston SE 51

    Bowling Green 49, Sylvania Northview 45, OT

    Findlay 58, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34

    Lima Sr. 81, Fremont Ross 59

    Perrysburg 69, Oregon Clay 36

    Tol. Start 44, Sylvania Southview 42

    Tol. Whitmer 78, Tol. Bowsher 61

    Centerville 76, Sidney 25

    Cin. Anderson 59, Mason 54

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Defiance 53, Celina 42

    Lexington 58, Willard 56

    Lima Shawnee 82, Napoleon 74

    Mansfield Sr. 64, Bellevue 59

    Port Clinton 67, Tol. Scott 62, 2OT

    Rossford 32, Maumee 20

    Sandusky 67, Sandusky Perkins 60

    Shelby 70, Ontario 48

    St. Marys Memorial 75, Fostoria 47

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 80, Tol. Rogers 49

    Van Wert 65, Elida 34

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57

    Archbold 61, Defiance Tinora 46

    Bluffton 58, Lima Cent. Cath. 42

    Huron 61, Northwood 37

    Mogadore 59, Oberlin 48

    Monroeville 64, Attica Seneca E. 56

    Norwalk St. Paul 45, Lakeside Danbury 44

    Warren JFK 84, McDonald 43

    Arlington 58, Old Fort 47, OT

    Defiance Ayersville 44, Tol. Maumee Valley 34

    Delphos St. John’s 52, Pandora-Gilboa 45

    Kalida 52, Delphos Jefferson 42

    Ottoville 50, Continental 40

    Tol. Christian 56, Stryker 48

    Vanlue 50, Tiffin Calvert 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.