Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional Semifinal=

Class 3A=

32. Mt. Vernon (Posey)=

Evansville Memorial 62, Evansville Bosse 27

Gibson Southern 59, Evansville Mater Dei 54

Sectional Championship=

Class 4A=

1. Lake Central=

Lake Central 58, Hammond Central 21

2. Lowell=

Valparaiso 47, Portage 33

3. Plymouth=

S. Bend Washington 65, Plymouth 30

4. Concord=

Northridge 56, Elkhart 53

5. DeKalb=

Ft. Wayne Snider 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52

6. Huntington North=

Homestead 59, Huntington North 44

7. Lafayette Jeff=

Lafayette Harrison 46, Logansport 29

8. Noblesville=

Fishers 58, Hamilton Southeastern 43

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50, New Palestine 36

10. Lawrence Central=

Lawrence North 70, Warren Central 57

11. Southport=

Indpls Ben Davis 44, Franklin Central 32

12. Terre Haute South=

Brownsburg 55, Avon 47

13. Bloomington South=

Center Grove 42, Mooresville 25

14. Shelbyville=

Franklin 48, Shelbyville 29

15. Bedford N. Lawrence=

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Silver Creek 25

Class 3A=

17. Griffith=

Highland 43, Hanover Central 34

18. Bremen=

Tippecanoe Valley 44, Glenn 38

19. Mishawaka Marian=

Mishawaka Marian 71, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 31

20. Fairfield=

Fairfield 71, Lakeland 31

21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=

Garrett 50, Woodlan 49

22. Benton Central=

    • Twin Lakes 56, Benton Central 32

    23. Norwell=

    Norwell 55, Northwestern 54

    24. Hamilton Heights=

    Hamilton Hts. 41, Yorktown 40

    25. Lebanon=

    Cascade 54, Danville 39

    26. Owen Valley=

    Indian Creek 61, Northview 39

    27. Indpls Brebeuf=

    Indpls Chatard 61, Heritage Christian 57, 2OT

    28. Speedway=

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 72, Indpls Ritter 40

    29. Rushville=

    Rushville 57, Lawrenceburg 48

    30. Corydon=

    Corydon 63, Scottsburg 54

    31. Princeton=

    Princeton 50, Southridge 45

    Class 2A=

    33. Andrean=

    Andrean 77, N. Newton 21

    34. N. Judson=

    S. Central (Union Mills) 52, LaVille 40

    35. Central Noble=

    Central Noble 44, Westview 28

    36. Cass=

    N. Miami 46, Pioneer 44

    37. Bluffton=

    Ft. Wayne Luers 68, Adams Central 33

    38. Lafayette Catholic=

    Lafayette Catholic 52, Carroll (Flora) 44

    39. Blackford=

    Eastbrook 36, Tipton 30

    40. Wapahani=

    Lapel 52, Winchester 47

    41. Hagerstown=

    Union Co. 39, Shenandoah 24

    42. Triton Central=

    Eastern Hancock 68, Indpls Scecina 32

    43. University=

    University 68, Indpls Park Tudor 25

    44. Greencastle=

    Greencastle 54, Parke Heritage 32

    45. Switzerland Co.=

    S. Ripley 42, Hauser 31

    46. Austin=

    Brownstown 42, Austin 32

    47. Eastern (Greene)=

    N. Knox 29, Paoli 24

    48. Forest Park=

    Forest Park 47, S. Spencer 23

    Class 1A=

    49. Kouts=

    Washington Twp. 51, Kouts 49

    50. Culver=

    Argos 53, Triton 49, OT

    51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk=

    Lakewood Park 56, Bethany Christian 37

    52. Tri-County=

    Tri-County 42, N. White 31

    53. Southern Wells=

    Southwood 59, Lakeland Christian 39

    54. Attica=

    Rossville 42, Faith Christian 40

    55. Tri-Central=

    Tri-Central 55, Cowan 20

    56. Randolph Southern=

    Tri 42, Blue River 20

    57. Bloomfield=

    Bloomfield 53, N. Central (Farmersburg) 46

    58. Bethesda Christian=

    Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 20

    59. Eminence=

    Eminence 48, Greenwood Christian 39

    60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

    Jac-Cen-Del 43, S. Decatur 34

    61. Borden=

    Lanesville 58, Borden 27

    62. Rising Sun=

    Trinity Lutheran 65, Rising Sun 46

    63. Springs Valley=

    Springs Valley 41, Barr-Reeve 40

    64. Tecumseh=

    Wood Memorial 44, Tecumseh 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

