Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional Semifinal=
Class 3A=
32. Mt. Vernon (Posey)=
Evansville Memorial 62, Evansville Bosse 27
Gibson Southern 59, Evansville Mater Dei 54
Sectional Championship=
Class 4A=
1. Lake Central=
Lake Central 58, Hammond Central 21
2. Lowell=
Valparaiso 47, Portage 33
3. Plymouth=
S. Bend Washington 65, Plymouth 30
4. Concord=
Northridge 56, Elkhart 53
5. DeKalb=
Ft. Wayne Snider 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52
6. Huntington North=
Homestead 59, Huntington North 44
7. Lafayette Jeff=
Lafayette Harrison 46, Logansport 29
8. Noblesville=
Fishers 58, Hamilton Southeastern 43
9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50, New Palestine 36
10. Lawrence Central=
Lawrence North 70, Warren Central 57
11. Southport=
Indpls Ben Davis 44, Franklin Central 32
12. Terre Haute South=
Brownsburg 55, Avon 47
13. Bloomington South=
Center Grove 42, Mooresville 25
14. Shelbyville=
Franklin 48, Shelbyville 29
15. Bedford N. Lawrence=
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Silver Creek 25
Class 3A=
17. Griffith=
Highland 43, Hanover Central 34
18. Bremen=
Tippecanoe Valley 44, Glenn 38
19. Mishawaka Marian=
Mishawaka Marian 71, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 31
20. Fairfield=
Fairfield 71, Lakeland 31
21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=
Garrett 50, Woodlan 49
22. Benton Central=
Twin Lakes 56, Benton Central 32
23. Norwell=
Norwell 55, Northwestern 54
24. Hamilton Heights=
Hamilton Hts. 41, Yorktown 40
25. Lebanon=
Cascade 54, Danville 39
26. Owen Valley=
Indian Creek 61, Northview 39
27. Indpls Brebeuf=
Indpls Chatard 61, Heritage Christian 57, 2OT
28. Speedway=
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 72, Indpls Ritter 40
29. Rushville=
Rushville 57, Lawrenceburg 48
30. Corydon=
Corydon 63, Scottsburg 54
31. Princeton=
Princeton 50, Southridge 45
Class 2A=
33. Andrean=
Andrean 77, N. Newton 21
34. N. Judson=
S. Central (Union Mills) 52, LaVille 40
35. Central Noble=
Central Noble 44, Westview 28
36. Cass=
N. Miami 46, Pioneer 44
37. Bluffton=
Ft. Wayne Luers 68, Adams Central 33
38. Lafayette Catholic=
Lafayette Catholic 52, Carroll (Flora) 44
39. Blackford=
Eastbrook 36, Tipton 30
40. Wapahani=
Lapel 52, Winchester 47
41. Hagerstown=
Union Co. 39, Shenandoah 24
42. Triton Central=
Eastern Hancock 68, Indpls Scecina 32
43. University=
University 68, Indpls Park Tudor 25
44. Greencastle=
Greencastle 54, Parke Heritage 32
45. Switzerland Co.=
S. Ripley 42, Hauser 31
46. Austin=
Brownstown 42, Austin 32
47. Eastern (Greene)=
N. Knox 29, Paoli 24
48. Forest Park=
Forest Park 47, S. Spencer 23
Class 1A=
49. Kouts=
Washington Twp. 51, Kouts 49
50. Culver=
Argos 53, Triton 49, OT
51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk=
Lakewood Park 56, Bethany Christian 37
52. Tri-County=
Tri-County 42, N. White 31
53. Southern Wells=
Southwood 59, Lakeland Christian 39
54. Attica=
Rossville 42, Faith Christian 40
55. Tri-Central=
Tri-Central 55, Cowan 20
56. Randolph Southern=
Tri 42, Blue River 20
57. Bloomfield=
Bloomfield 53, N. Central (Farmersburg) 46
58. Bethesda Christian=
Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 20
59. Eminence=
Eminence 48, Greenwood Christian 39
60. Southwestern (Shelby)=
Jac-Cen-Del 43, S. Decatur 34
61. Borden=
Lanesville 58, Borden 27
62. Rising Sun=
Trinity Lutheran 65, Rising Sun 46
63. Springs Valley=
Springs Valley 41, Barr-Reeve 40
64. Tecumseh=
Wood Memorial 44, Tecumseh 42
