Ohio Boys High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (5) 17-2 117 2 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 15-1 110 1 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-2 79 4 4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 75 5 5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16-2 72 3 6. Stow-Munroe Falls 16-2 55 8 7. Akr. SVSM 13-5 49 6 8. Garfield Hts. 16-3 31 10 9. Pickerington Cent. 14-5 24 T10 10. Fairfield 16-4 19 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 19-0 117 1 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3) 19-2 115 2 3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 18-1 96 4 4. Cin. Taft 16-2 93 3 5. Sandusky 18-1 54 7 6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 14-4 47 6 7. Defiance 16-2 41 5 8. Youngs. Ursuline 16-1 32 10 (tie) Zanesville Maysville 18-1 32 8 10. Cin. Woodward 15-3 31 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 14-4 117 1 2. Minford (1) 17-1 91 3 3. Casstown Miami E. (1) 19-2 87 4 4. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3 81 5 5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 15-3 54 2 6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 43 7 7. Martins Ferry 16-1 39 T8 8. Malvern 18-1 30 10 9. Worthington Christian 16-2 29 T8 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 17-3 22 NR (tie) S. Point 16-3 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (12) 20-0 129 1 2. Jackson Center 19-1 107 2 3. Leesburg Fairfield 20-0 90 3 4. Russia 18-2 73 5 5. Convoy Crestview 16-2 61 4 6. Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3 58 T7 7. Lowellville 17-1 41 6 8. Troy Christian 18-3 39 9 9. Caldwell 17-2 37 T7 10. Hamler Patrick Henry 16-3 21 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.