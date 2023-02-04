AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 50, Wautoma 49

Alma/Pepin 63, Blair-Taylor 56

Almond-Bancroft 43, Pittsville 27

Appleton East 83, Oshkosh North 74

Appleton North 46, Kimberly 43

Appleton West 83, Kaukauna 59

Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 54

Ashwaubenon 81, Sheboygan South 58

Athens 60, Assumption 55

Auburndale 84, Prentice 57

Bay Port 75, Green Bay Southwest 67

Belleville 78, Wisconsin Heights 60

Benton 74, Pecatonica 41

Bonduel 53, Shiocton 47

Boscobel 41, Riverdale 39

Brillion 61, Valders 41

Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65

Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69

Bruce 91, Lake Holcombe 38

Cambria-Friesland 77, Montello 67

Cameron 60, Cumberland 55

Cameron 82, Hayward 42

Cassville 73, Albany 49

Cedarburg 61, Whitefish Bay 50

Chilton 77, New Holstein 68

Clear Lake 50, Turtle Lake 47

Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Gilmanton 62

Colby 74, Greenwood 23

Columbus 49, Lakeside Lutheran 46

Crandon 57, Bowler 30

Cuba City 67, Iowa-Grant 40

Cumberland 75, Spooner 30

Cumberland 77, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52

D.C. Everest 67, Stevens Point 61

DeForest 79, Monona Grove 62

Deerfield 81, Williams Bay 54

Dodgeville 59, Richland Center 43

Dominican 79, Martin Luther 64

Drummond 69, Mellen 57

East Troy 60, Clinton 55

Edgar 55, Phillips 40

    • Edgewood 69, Baraboo 59

    Elk Mound 73, Durand 54

    Faith Christian 54, University Lake/Trinity 40

    Fall Creek 90, Regis 58

    Fond du Lac 68, Neenah 66

    Franklin 50, Oak Creek 45

    Grantsburg 46, Siren 42

    Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 68, Gibraltar 61

    Greendale 92, West Allis Central 90

    Greenfield 61, Whitnall 47

    Holmen 60, Tomah 39

    Homestead 91, Port Washington 73

    Horicon 76, Lourdes Academy 68

    Hortonville 68, Oshkosh West 49

    Independence 49, Eleva-Strum 48

    Ithaca 74, Kickapoo 59

    Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Racine Horlick 50

    Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Racine Lutheran 62

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Waupun 50

    Kewaskum 51, Berlin 43

    Kiel 70, Two Rivers 45

    Ladysmith 81, Barron 46

    Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 47

    Lakeland 62, Antigo 50

    Little Chute 58, West De Pere 46

    Living Word Lutheran 68, Catholic Central 51

    Luther 70, Viroqua 30

    Madison La Follette 75, Middleton 72, OT

    Madison Memorial 79, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 39

    Markesan 81, Pardeeville 60

    Marshfield 73, Wausau East 60

    McDonell Central 76, Cadott 58

    McFarland 67, Edgerton 56

    Medford Area 93, Tomahawk 30

    Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50

    Menominee Indian 58, Amherst 47

    Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 69, Milwaukee Vincent 48

    Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 95, Milwaukee Hamilton 87

    Milwaukee Lutheran 66, Shorewood 47

    Milwaukee Madison 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 73

    Mineral Point 56, Fennimore 47

    Montello 63, Tri-County 59

    Mount Horeb 68, Portage 53

    Neillsville 78, Gilman 23

    New Auburn 64, Cornell 55

    New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 68

    Nicolet 63, Grafton 44

    North Crawford 67, Weston 53

    Northwood 66, Luck 53

    Oakfield 61, Dodgeland 40

    Oconto 62, Algoma 56

    Oregon 76, Reedsburg Area 55

    Peshtigo 60, Sturgeon Bay 50

    Pewaukee 87, Wisconsin Lutheran 70

    Platteville 68, River Valley 51

    Plymouth 95, Ripon 57

    Port Edwards 64, Rosholt 29

    Prairie Farm 62, Clayton 59

    Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 56

    Prescott 88, Amery 81

    Pulaski 63, Green Bay Preble 56

    Racine Park 81, Kenosha Bradford 66

    Randolph 62, Rio 34

    Regis 76, Thorp 39

    River Ridge 55, Barneveld 48

    Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 33

    Saint Croix Central 58, Altoona 40

    Saint Francis 71, University School of Milwaukee 64

    Sauk Prairie 79, Monroe 63

    Seneca 60, De Soto 57

    Sheboygan North 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 48

    Shell Lake 50, Frederic 41

    Solon Springs 68, Washburn 49

    Somerset 75, Ellsworth 57

    South Milwaukee 72, Brown Deer 60

    Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56

    Southern Door 91, Sevastopol 36

    Southwestern 59, Darlington 57

    Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 35

    Stanley-Boyd 68, Thorp 55

    Stockbridge 57, Wausaukee 56

    Sun Prairie 62, Beloit Memorial 61

    Sun Prairie West 80, Janesville Craig 71

    Turner 79, Evansville 57

    Union Grove 44, Badger 42

    Unity 86, Webster 64

    Valley Christian 44, Tri-County 39

    Verona Area 89, Madison West 65

    Waunakee 78, Milton 72

    Wausau West 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55

    Wauwatosa West 59, Brookfield Central 54

    West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Brookfield East 71

    West Bend East 65, West Bend West 53

    West Salem 92, Westby 38

    White Lake 74, Phelps 35

    Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 71, Manawa 67

    Xavier 74, Shawano 64

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.