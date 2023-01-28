GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 58, Linden 30

Addison 61, Saint Bernard Prep 27

Alabama School for the Deaf 53, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind, S.C. 10

Alabama School for the Deaf 53, Tennessee School for the Deaf and Blind, Tenn. 21

Andalusia 49, Dale County 32

Athens 62, Columbia 38

Auburn 72, Opelika 42

Autaugaville 28, Central-Hayneville 27

B.C. Rain 52, Elberta 23

Beauregard 45, Tallassee 39

Brewbaker Tech 31, Selma 27

Briarwood Christian 50, Calera 15

Brilliant 65, Berry 23

Catholic-Montgomery 59, Bullock County 14

Childersburg 52, B.B. Comer 15

Chilton County 68, Lee-Huntsville 45

Choctaw County 49, Southern Choctaw 47

Cleburne County 47, Woodland 43

Collinsville 68, Gaylesville 21

Deshler 85, Brooks 22

Douglas 49, Fort Payne 48

Florence 57, Austin 42

Georgiana 56, McKenzie 15

Geraldine 50, Crossville 32

Grissom 55, Huntsville 51

Guntersville 62, Mae Jemison 30

Hamilton 59, Curry 17

Handley 45, Anniston 33

Hartselle 45, Cullman 34

Hatton 53, Tharptown 51

Hazel Green 92, Fairfield 20

Hillcrest 55, Northridge 39

Homewood 55, Parker 42

Jackson 58, Escambia County 22

Jasper 61, Decatur 23

Lakeside School 46, Abbeville Christian Academy 35

Lawrence County 69, Russellville 65

LeFlore 69, Vigor 50

Loachapoka 60, Notasulga 18

Marbury 49, Holtville 43

Moody 72, Victory Chr. 28

Mountain Brook 45, Pell City 37

New Hope 55, Brewer 27

Orange Beach 51, Bayside Academy 36

Park Crossing 57, Pike Road 35

Paul Bryant 39, Central-Tuscaloosa 38

Pelham 57, Helena 29

Phil Campbell 50, Hackleburg 35

Plainview 55, Clements 51

Prattville 68, Enterprise 41

Randolph School 40, Tanner 11

Samson 46, Elba 44

Scottsboro 52, Arab 41

South Lamar 45, Holy Spirit 35

Southside-Selma 70, Dal Co 26

Sparta Academy 58, Patrician Academy 28

Spring Garden 81, Ider 29

Thomasville 60, Excel 12

Thorsby 47, Fayetteville 42

UMS-Wright 36, St. Michael Catholic 25

Verbena 20, Billingsley 14

Vestavia Hills 63, Thompson 31

Vina 62, Lynn 50

Waterloo 58, Colbert Heights 28

Westminster Christian Academy 87, Decatur Heritage 39

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 47, Cornerstone School 38

Wicksburg 50, Emmanuel Christian 15

Winterboro 59, Wadley 45

Woodville 47, Athens Bible 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oxford vs. Gadsden, ccd.

Sardis vs. West End, ccd.

Section vs. St. John Paul II Catholic, ccd.

Westbrook Christian vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.

