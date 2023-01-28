Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 58, Linden 30
Addison 61, Saint Bernard Prep 27
Alabama School for the Deaf 53, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind, S.C. 10
Alabama School for the Deaf 53, Tennessee School for the Deaf and Blind, Tenn. 21
Andalusia 49, Dale County 32
Athens 62, Columbia 38
Auburn 72, Opelika 42
Autaugaville 28, Central-Hayneville 27
B.C. Rain 52, Elberta 23
Beauregard 45, Tallassee 39
Brewbaker Tech 31, Selma 27
Briarwood Christian 50, Calera 15
Brilliant 65, Berry 23
Catholic-Montgomery 59, Bullock County 14
Childersburg 52, B.B. Comer 15
Chilton County 68, Lee-Huntsville 45
Choctaw County 49, Southern Choctaw 47
Cleburne County 47, Woodland 43
Collinsville 68, Gaylesville 21
Deshler 85, Brooks 22
Douglas 49, Fort Payne 48
Florence 57, Austin 42
Georgiana 56, McKenzie 15
Geraldine 50, Crossville 32
Grissom 55, Huntsville 51
Guntersville 62, Mae Jemison 30
Hamilton 59, Curry 17
Handley 45, Anniston 33
Hartselle 45, Cullman 34
Hatton 53, Tharptown 51
Hazel Green 92, Fairfield 20
Hillcrest 55, Northridge 39
Homewood 55, Parker 42
Jackson 58, Escambia County 22
Jasper 61, Decatur 23
Lakeside School 46, Abbeville Christian Academy 35
Lawrence County 69, Russellville 65
LeFlore 69, Vigor 50
Loachapoka 60, Notasulga 18
Marbury 49, Holtville 43
Moody 72, Victory Chr. 28
Mountain Brook 45, Pell City 37
New Hope 55, Brewer 27
Orange Beach 51, Bayside Academy 36
Park Crossing 57, Pike Road 35
Paul Bryant 39, Central-Tuscaloosa 38
Pelham 57, Helena 29
Phil Campbell 50, Hackleburg 35
Plainview 55, Clements 51
Prattville 68, Enterprise 41
Randolph School 40, Tanner 11
Samson 46, Elba 44
Scottsboro 52, Arab 41
South Lamar 45, Holy Spirit 35
Southside-Selma 70, Dal Co 26
Sparta Academy 58, Patrician Academy 28
Spring Garden 81, Ider 29
Thomasville 60, Excel 12
Thorsby 47, Fayetteville 42
UMS-Wright 36, St. Michael Catholic 25
Verbena 20, Billingsley 14
Vestavia Hills 63, Thompson 31
Vina 62, Lynn 50
Waterloo 58, Colbert Heights 28
Westminster Christian Academy 87, Decatur Heritage 39
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 47, Cornerstone School 38
Wicksburg 50, Emmanuel Christian 15
Winterboro 59, Wadley 45
Woodville 47, Athens Bible 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oxford vs. Gadsden, ccd.
Sardis vs. West End, ccd.
Section vs. St. John Paul II Catholic, ccd.
Westbrook Christian vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.
