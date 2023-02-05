Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 59, Riverside 17
Cascade Christian 61, North Valley 48
Chiawana, Wash. 76, Hermiston 41
Country Christian 63, Triangle Lake 35
Crane 57, Baker 54
Days Creek 49, Crosshill Christian 43
Dufur 53, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 24
Imbler 46, Pine Eagle 5
Ione/Arlington 33, Mitchell/Spray 15
Irrigon 37, Heppner 28
Jordan Valley 61, Huntington 39
Lakeview 37, Brookings-Harbor 28
Monroe 42, Gold Beach 24
Nyssa 59, McLoughlin 16
Pilot Rock 39, Griswold 35
Powder Valley 40, Joseph 29
Scappoose 63, Tillamook 29
Sherman 42, Condon 26
South Wasco County 52, Horizon Christian Hood River 27
Stanfield 65, Enterprise 31
Stevenson, Wash. 46, Mannahouse Christian 41
Union 37, Echo 33
Vale 45, Umatilla 14
Weston-McEwen 48, Grant Union 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Prospect vs. Oakridge, ccd.
