Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 59, Riverside 17

Cascade Christian 61, North Valley 48

Chiawana, Wash. 76, Hermiston 41

Country Christian 63, Triangle Lake 35

Crane 57, Baker 54

Days Creek 49, Crosshill Christian 43

Dufur 53, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 24

Imbler 46, Pine Eagle 5

Ione/Arlington 33, Mitchell/Spray 15

Irrigon 37, Heppner 28

Jordan Valley 61, Huntington 39

Lakeview 37, Brookings-Harbor 28

Monroe 42, Gold Beach 24

Nyssa 59, McLoughlin 16

Pilot Rock 39, Griswold 35

Powder Valley 40, Joseph 29

Scappoose 63, Tillamook 29

Sherman 42, Condon 26

South Wasco County 52, Horizon Christian Hood River 27

Stanfield 65, Enterprise 31

Stevenson, Wash. 46, Mannahouse Christian 41

Union 37, Echo 33

Vale 45, Umatilla 14

Weston-McEwen 48, Grant Union 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Prospect vs. Oakridge, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

