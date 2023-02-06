Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (9) 16-0 90 1 2. Waukee 18-2 77 2 3. Waukee Northwes 16-2 69 3 4. Valley, West Des Moines 14-3 50 5 5. Indianola 16-2 44 6 6. Dubuque, Senior 14-3 40 8 7. Sioux City, East 17-2 35 4 8. Ankeny Centennial 13-5 31 10 9. Norwalk 12-2 29 9 10. Cedar Falls 12-4 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Waterloo, West 9. Pleasant Valley 3. Burlington 2. Bettendorf 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Bondurant Farrar (9) 17-0 90 1 2. Clear Lake 15-1 72 2 3. MOC-Floyd Valley 16-2 68 3 4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 12-5 47 5 5. Webster City 15-1 42 6 6. Newton 12-4 39 7 7. Mount Pleasant 16-3 36 10 8. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14-4 34 9 9. Marion 15-4 29 4 10. Humboldt 12-5 10 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 5. Des Moines, Hoover 5. Charles City 4. North Polk, Alleman 4. Dubuque Wahlert 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Aplington-Parkersburg (3) 18-1 76 1 2. West Burlington (4) 19-0 66 4 3. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids (1) 19-0 60 5 4. Central Lyon 15-1 58 3 5. Western Christian, Hull (1) 15-3 53 2 6. Roland-Story, Story City 19-1 51 6 7. Lake Mills 19-0 40 7 8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 17-3 18 8 9. MFL-Mar-Mac 19-1 17 NR 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 18-2 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Alburnett 14. West Lyon, Inwood 7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 6. Wilton 5. Central Decatur, Leon 3. OA-BCIG 3. Pella Christian 2. Underwood 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 19-0 86 1 2. Grand View Christian (4) 19-0 75 2 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18-1 64 5 4. WACO, Wayland 19-1 51 3 5. Dunkerton 18-1 49 4 6. West Harrison, Mondamin 17-1 47 6 7. St. Mary's, Remsen 16-2 26 T9 8. Baxter 17-2 22 NR 9. Newell-Fonda 14-3 18 8 10. Moravia 16-0 8 NR (tie) Lynnville-Sully 17-3 8 7

Others receiving votes: 8. Madrid 7. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 7. Bedford 6. East Mills 6. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 3. Bellevue 3. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Winfield-Mount Union 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. Keota 1.