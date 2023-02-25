AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 72, Lakewood Park 46

Anderson 82, Thrival Indy 60

Argos 54, Elkhart Christian 41

Austin 84, Crothersville 48

Avon 61, Danville 49

Benton Central 61, Logansport 48

Bloomfield 47, Barr-Reeve 39

Bloomington North 68, New Albany 51

Blue River 80, Frankton 48

Brownstown 66, Orleans 41

Carroll (Flora) 67, Eastern (Greentown) 39

Cass 44, Lafayette Catholic 34

Centerville 57, Cambridge City 51

Central Noble 62, Fairfield 36

Chesterton 64, Gary West 48

Clinton Central 72, Frontier 69

Clinton Prairie 49, N. Newton 43

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 45, Heritage Christian 35

Covington 58, Crawfordsville 55

Cowan 75, Southern Wells 52

E. Central 48, Greensburg 44

Eastern (Pekin) 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Eastern Hancock 74, Hagerstown 24

Eastside 47, Churubusco 24

Evansville Mater Dei 67, Dubois 66, OT

Evansville Memorial 62, Washington 59

Evansville Reitz 83, Evansville Bosse 67

ADVERTISEMENT

Frankfort 61, Delphi 56

Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Columbia City 55

Goshen 66, Glenn 41

Greencastle 44, N. Montgomery 42

Hammond Central 64, Valparaiso 59

Heritage 49, Madison-Grant 44

Hobart 44, Wheeler 32

Illiana Christian 72, Hanover Central 63

Indpls Ben Davis 70, Indpls Tech 54

Indpls Park Tudor 85, Providence Cristo Rey 40

Sports

  • MLB catchers wary of looming robo umps amid rules changes

  • In NIL-era first, NCAA gives Miami probation for violation

  • Padres slugger Machado draws first pitch clock violation

  • Giannis exits early with knee issue; Bucks rip Heat 128-99

    • Indpls Ritter 60, Tri-West 55

    Indpls Riverside 78, Indiana Deaf 44

    Indpls Roncalli 51, Indpls Brebeuf 49

    Jac-Cen-Del 49, S. Ripley 40

    Jay Co. 44, Bellmont 43

    Jeffersonville 55, Castle 48

    Jennings Co. 75, Franklin 49

    Knox 47, Triton 37

    Kokomo 72, Huntington North 36

    LaPorte 85, S. Bend Clay 45

    LaVille 79, Lighthouse CPA 67

    Lafayette Harrison 51, Lebanon 48

    Lake Central 75, McCutcheon 46

    Lakeland 56, Angola 39

    Lakeland Christian 47, Whitko 43

    Linton 75, Evansville Central 55

    Maconaquah 80, Rochester 31

    Manchester 51, Mississinewa 40

    Marion 85, Ft. Wayne Snider 75

    Mishawaka 63, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 60, OT

    Mishawaka Marian 58, Tippecanoe Valley 53

    Monroe Central 55, Randolph Southern 41

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Yorktown 48

    Muncie Central 59, New Castle 41

    Munster 68, Whiting 52

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 62, Owen Valley 47

    N. Daviess 62, Sullivan 44

    N. Judson 48, Kankakee Valley 47

    New Palestine 61, Greenwood 31

    NorthWood 61, Elkhart 30

    Northfield 65, Tri-Central 49

    Northridge 45, DeKalb 35

    Norwell 48, Homestead 46

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Oak Hill 49, Delta 41

    Penn 94, Merrillville 49

    Plainfield 54, Cascade 36

    Portage 69, Hammond Morton 43

    Prairie Hts. 77, Hamilton 33

    Rensselaer 68, Winamac 40

    Rock Creek Academy 67, Clarksville 51

    S. Adams 50, Eastbrook 44

    S. Decatur 69, Knightstown 47

    Scottsburg 83, Mitchell 47

    Seeger 65, N. Vermillion 46

    Seymour 52, Silver Creek 32

    Shoals 53, W. Washington 47

    Southwestern (Shelby) 83, Anderson Prep Academy 61

    Southwood 83, Bluffton 54

    Taylor 74, Alexandria 43

    Tri 55, Morristown 28

    Tri-County 61, Pioneer 47

    Triton Central 79, Speedway 67

    W. Lafayette 66, Rossville 46

    W. Noble 68, Garrett 55

    Wabash 82, Peru 74, OT

    Waldron 71, Sheridan 53

    Wapahani 65, Shenandoah 24

    Warsaw 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49

    Wawasee 62, E. Noble 46

    Wes-Del 46, Elwood 42

    Westview 40, Concord 36

    Whiteland 59, Beech Grove 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.