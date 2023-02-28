Indiana High School Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (12)
|26-0
|258
|1
|2. Penn (1)
|23-1
|234
|2
|3. Hammond Central
|22-1
|195
|3
|4. Center Grove
|20-2
|166
|4
|5. Kokomo
|19-4
|142
|5
|6. Indpls Cathedral
|17-5
|116
|7
|7. Munster
|22-2
|99
|8
|8. Brownsburg
|18-4
|91
|6
|9. Jennings Co.
|20-2
|80
|9
|10. New Palestine
|21-2
|73
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Greenfield 65. Carmel 25. Anderson 16.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. NorthWood (9)
|21-2
|250
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian (4)
|22-2
|236
|2
|3. Norwell
|20-3
|200
|3
|4. Connersville
|18-4
|179
|4
|5. Oak Hill
|20-2
|144
|5
|6. N. Daviess
|20-5
|122
|9
|7. W. Noble
|20-3
|119
|6
|8. Lake Station
|19-3
|76
|8
|9. S. Bend Washington
|16-5
|60
|7
|10. Tippecanoe Valley
|20-5
|57
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Scottsburg 35. Guerin Catholic 31. Ft. Wayne Concordia 20. Beech Grove 12. Greensburg 7. Indpls Brebeuf 6. Batesville 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (12)
|23-1
|258
|1
|2. Wapahani
|21-1
|224
|2
|3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)
|20-3
|185
|4
|4. S. Spencer
|21-1
|177
|3
|5. University
|20-2
|141
|5
|(tie) Brownstown
|20-4
|141
|6
|7. Gary 21st Century
|17-6
|108
|7
|8. Providence
|18-4
|101
|8
|9. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|20-3
|76
|9
|10. Carroll (Flora)
|19-4
|46
|10
Others receiving votes:
N. Judson 29. Adams Central 25. Eastern Hancock 23. Tipton 14. S. Knox 12.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bloomfield (12)
|21-3
|258
|1
|2. Fountain Central
|19-4
|193
|3
|2. Orleans (1)
|20-3
|193
|2
|4. Loogootee
|16-7
|171
|4
|5. Greenwood Christian
|17-6
|156
|7
|6. Bethesda Christian
|18-4
|120
|T5
|7. Morgan Twp.
|18-5
|114
|T5
|8. Indpls Lutheran
|14-7
|110
|8
|9. Ev. Christian
|14-9
|63
|9
|10. Michigan City Marquette
|16-7
|61
|10
Others receiving votes:
Blue River 49. Tri 42. Traders Point Christian 30.