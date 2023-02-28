AP NEWS
    Indiana High School Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)

    By The Associated PressFebruary 28, 2023 GMT

    The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

    Class 4A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Indpls Ben Davis (12) 26-0 258 1
    2. Penn (1) 23-1 234 2
    3. Hammond Central 22-1 195 3
    4. Center Grove 20-2 166 4
    5. Kokomo 19-4 142 5
    6. Indpls Cathedral 17-5 116 7
    7. Munster 22-2 99 8
    8. Brownsburg 18-4 91 6
    9. Jennings Co. 20-2 80 9
    10. New Palestine 21-2 73 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    Greenfield 65. Carmel 25. Anderson 16.

    Class 3A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. NorthWood (9) 21-2 250 1
    2. Mishawaka Marian (4) 22-2 236 2
    3. Norwell 20-3 200 3
    4. Connersville 18-4 179 4
    5. Oak Hill 20-2 144 5
    6. N. Daviess 20-5 122 9
    7. W. Noble 20-3 119 6
    8. Lake Station 19-3 76 8
    9. S. Bend Washington 16-5 60 7
    10. Tippecanoe Valley 20-5 57 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    Scottsburg 35. Guerin Catholic 31. Ft. Wayne Concordia 20. Beech Grove 12. Greensburg 7. Indpls Brebeuf 6. Batesville 6.

    Class 2A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Linton-Stockton (12) 23-1 258 1
    2. Wapahani 21-1 224 2
    3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 20-3 185 4
    4. S. Spencer 21-1 177 3
    5. University 20-2 141 5
    (tie) Brownstown 20-4 141 6
    7. Gary 21st Century 17-6 108 7
    8. Providence 18-4 101 8
    9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 20-3 76 9
    10. Carroll (Flora) 19-4 46 10

    N. Judson 29. Adams Central 25. Eastern Hancock 23. Tipton 14. S. Knox 12.

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Bloomfield (12) 21-3 258 1
    2. Fountain Central 19-4 193 3
    2. Orleans (1) 20-3 193 2
    4. Loogootee 16-7 171 4
    5. Greenwood Christian 17-6 156 7
    6. Bethesda Christian 18-4 120 T5
    7. Morgan Twp. 18-5 114 T5
    8. Indpls Lutheran 14-7 110 8
    9. Ev. Christian 14-9 63 9
    10. Michigan City Marquette 16-7 61 10

    Others receiving votes:

    Blue River 49. Tri 42. Traders Point Christian 30.

