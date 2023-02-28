Indiana High School Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (12) 26-0 258 1 2. Penn (1) 23-1 234 2 3. Hammond Central 22-1 195 3 4. Center Grove 20-2 166 4 5. Kokomo 19-4 142 5 6. Indpls Cathedral 17-5 116 7 7. Munster 22-2 99 8 8. Brownsburg 18-4 91 6 9. Jennings Co. 20-2 80 9 10. New Palestine 21-2 73 NR

Others receiving votes:

Greenfield 65. Carmel 25. Anderson 16.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. NorthWood (9) 21-2 250 1 2. Mishawaka Marian (4) 22-2 236 2 3. Norwell 20-3 200 3 4. Connersville 18-4 179 4 5. Oak Hill 20-2 144 5 6. N. Daviess 20-5 122 9 7. W. Noble 20-3 119 6 8. Lake Station 19-3 76 8 9. S. Bend Washington 16-5 60 7 10. Tippecanoe Valley 20-5 57 NR

Others receiving votes:

Scottsburg 35. Guerin Catholic 31. Ft. Wayne Concordia 20. Beech Grove 12. Greensburg 7. Indpls Brebeuf 6. Batesville 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Linton-Stockton (12) 23-1 258 1 2. Wapahani 21-1 224 2 3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 20-3 185 4 4. S. Spencer 21-1 177 3 5. University 20-2 141 5 (tie) Brownstown 20-4 141 6 7. Gary 21st Century 17-6 108 7 8. Providence 18-4 101 8 9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 20-3 76 9 10. Carroll (Flora) 19-4 46 10

Others receiving votes:

N. Judson 29. Adams Central 25. Eastern Hancock 23. Tipton 14. S. Knox 12.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Bloomfield (12) 21-3 258 1 2. Fountain Central 19-4 193 3 2. Orleans (1) 20-3 193 2 4. Loogootee 16-7 171 4 5. Greenwood Christian 17-6 156 7 6. Bethesda Christian 18-4 120 T5 7. Morgan Twp. 18-5 114 T5 8. Indpls Lutheran 14-7 110 8 9. Ev. Christian 14-9 63 9 10. Michigan City Marquette 16-7 61 10

Others receiving votes:

Blue River 49. Tri 42. Traders Point Christian 30.