Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 26, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 84, Kenston Forest 49

Catholic 66, Steward School 47

Dematha, Md. 66, Bishop O’Connell 63

Paul VI Catholic High School 77, Bishop Ireton 52

St. Andrew’s, Md. 76, Potomac School 60

St. Annes-Belfield 74, Woodberry Forest 64

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 63, Petersburg 51

Region C=

Spotswood 64, Staunton 56

Region D=

Cave Spring 65, Northside 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

