Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 84, Kenston Forest 49
Catholic 66, Steward School 47
Dematha, Md. 66, Bishop O’Connell 63
Paul VI Catholic High School 77, Bishop Ireton 52
St. Andrew’s, Md. 76, Potomac School 60
St. Annes-Belfield 74, Woodberry Forest 64
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 63, Petersburg 51
Region C=
Spotswood 64, Staunton 56
Region D=
Cave Spring 65, Northside 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/