Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Niles Brandywine 60, Niles 51
Paradise Whitefish 64, Burt 25
Posen 58, Rogers City 34
Sault Ste Marie 62, Rudyard 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bad Axe vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, ppd.
Dansville vs. Laingsburg, ccd.
Hemlock vs. Midland Bullock Creek, ppd. to Feb 22nd.
Jackson Christian vs. Hillsdale Academy, ccd.
Maple City Glen Lake vs. Harbor Springs, ccd.
Oxford vs. Waterford Kettering, ccd.
Wolverine vs. Atlanta, ccd.
