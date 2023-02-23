AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

February 23, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Niles Brandywine 60, Niles 51

Paradise Whitefish 64, Burt 25

Posen 58, Rogers City 34

Sault Ste Marie 62, Rudyard 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bad Axe vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, ppd.

Dansville vs. Laingsburg, ccd.

Hemlock vs. Midland Bullock Creek, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Jackson Christian vs. Hillsdale Academy, ccd.

Maple City Glen Lake vs. Harbor Springs, ccd.

Oxford vs. Waterford Kettering, ccd.

Wolverine vs. Atlanta, ccd.

