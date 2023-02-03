AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cozad 56, Holdrege 43

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elba 39

Nebraska Lutheran 57, Dorchester 12

Lewis and Clark Conference=

Clark Bracket=

Semifinal=

Walthill 68, Plainview 56

Lewis Bracket=

Consolation=

Winnebago 88, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58

Semifinal=

Wynot 37, Ponca 25

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Wood River 35

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City Sacred Heart 46

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Shelton 64, Deshler 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

