Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cozad 56, Holdrege 43
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elba 39
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Dorchester 12
Lewis and Clark Conference=
Clark Bracket=
Semifinal=
Walthill 68, Plainview 56
Lewis Bracket=
Consolation=
Winnebago 88, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58
Semifinal=
Wynot 37, Ponca 25
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Wood River 35
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City Sacred Heart 46
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Shelton 64, Deshler 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
