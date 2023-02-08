Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annie Wright 80, Chimacum 34
Annie Wright 80, East Jefferson Co-op 34
Camas 93, Battle Ground 78
Cascade Christian 52, Life Christian Academy 51
Clover Park 65, Orting 45
Dufur, Ore. 65, Glenwood 41
East Valley (Spokane) 74, Clarkston 70
Fife 48, Washington 46
Gonzaga Prep 69, Mead 56
Hermiston, Ore. 64, Southridge 54
Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 65, Lyle-Wishram 41
Kamiakin 82, Hanford 47
Klahowya 44, Bellevue Christian 43
La Conner 48, Coupeville 22
Lewis and Clark 55, Central Valley 51
Liberty Christian 52, Touchet 42
Mt. Spokane 79, Ridgeline 55
North Central 66, Ferris 56
Pullman 81, Rogers (Spokane) 42
Richland 71, Walla Walla 48
Seattle Christian 55, Vashon Island 54
Selah 67, Othello 55
South Wasco County, Ore. 78, Trout Lake 44
Union 71, Skyview 62
University 74, Cheney 39
West Valley (Spokane) 53, Shadle Park 38
White River 63, Franklin Pierce 61
Woodland 59, Ridgefield 53
District Tournament=
Class 1A District 5=
La Salle 58, Royal 33
Naches Valley 61, Wahluke 39
Toppenish 61, Connell 45
Zillah 86, Kiona-Benton 51
Class 1B District 1=
Lopez 52, Fellowship Christian 42
Lummi 59, Orcas Island 52
Mount Vernon Christian 77, Grace Academy 45
Tulalip Heritage 68, Shoreline Christian 56
Class 1B District 2=
Crosspoint Academy 60, Northwest Yeshiva 52
Summit Classical Christian 72, Pope John Paul II 50
Class 1B District 7=
Cusick 54, Odessa 32
Inchelium 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 51
Wilbur-Creston 57, Curlew 52
Class 2A District 2=
Lindbergh 60, Evergreen (Seattle) 51
Sammamish 61, Foster 30
Class 2A District 5/6=
East Valley (Yakima) 50, Ellensburg 44
Selkirk 67, Othello 55
Class 2B District 5=
Cle Elum/Roslyn 85, Warden 36
Columbia (Burbank) 71, Goldendale 30
Dayton/Waitsburg 65, White Swan 47
Tri-Cities Prep 61, Mabton 37
Class 3A District 2=
Blanchet 70, Franklin 38
Ingraham 61, Roosevelt 50
Lakeside (Seattle) 52, Ballard 39
Nathan Hale 60, Lincoln 45
