AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 78, Chestnut Ridge 51

Neumann-Goretti 69, Philadelphia West Catholic 56, OT

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 66, Archbishop Wood 59

Class 2A District 6=

Mount Union 69, Cambria Heights 63, OT

Class 2A District III=

Semifinal=

Antietam 62, Halifax 53

Lancaster Mennonite 86, Steelton-Highspire 63

Class 5A District I=

Bayard Rustin High School 55, West Chester East 52

Chichester 71, Holy Ghost Prep 61

Radnor 55, Marple Newtown 29

Unionville 69, Upper Merion 50

PIAA Class 2A District VI=

Northern Cambria 50, Southern Huntingdon 38

United 58, Homer-Center 48

West Branch 66, West Shamokin 38

PIAA Class 5A District VI=

Bellefonte 49, Selinsgrove 38

Central Mountain 49, Hollidaysburg 44

WPIAL Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Carlynton 62, Monessen 39

Geibel Catholic 66, Neighborhood Academy 64

Imani Christian Academy 78, Rochester 41

Union 100, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 47

WPIAL Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Fox Chapel 67, North Hills 62

Gateway 53, McKeesport 51

Penn Hills 60, Mars 41

Peters Township 68, South Fayette 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.