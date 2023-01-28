Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna-Jonesboro 60, West Frankfort 58
Armstrong 51, Illinois Lutheran 48
Bloomington Christian 47, Momence 44, OT
Blue Ridge 51, Heritage 50
Bogan 61, Dyett 60
Bolingbrook 60, Loyola 52
Catlin (Salt Fork) 52, Fisher 30
Champaign St. Thomas More 57, LeRoy 45
Chatham Glenwood 51, Champaign Central 47
Chicago (Christ the King) 80, Woodstock Marian 48
Chicago Ag Science 54, Oak Lawn Richards 44
DePue 61, LaMoille 48
Easton Valley, Iowa 33, Lena-Winslow 28
Farina South Central 59, Neoga 47
Freeburg 50, McGivney Catholic High School 43
Glenbard West 64, OPRF 52
Goreville 77, Woodlawn 49
Grant Park 70, Kankakee Grace Christian 36
Hillcrest 67, Homewood-Flossmoor 65
IC Catholic 55, Northridge Prep 48
Jerseyville Jersey 60, Pittsfield 33
L.F. Academy 54, Antioch 50
Lemont 52, Lincoln Way Central 44
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Morgan Park 46
Marion 68, Newton 47
Mascoutah 48, Eureka 45
Metamora 53, Peoria (H.S.) 44
Murphysboro 51, Greenville 27
Nazareth 48, St. Ignatius 45
Niles North 78, Amundsen 58
North Lawndale 67, St. Charles North 51
Peoria Notre Dame 55, Galesburg 41
Pleasant Plains 79, Bloomington Central Catholic 65
Pontiac 70, Champaign Centennial 57
Rich Township 84, Dunbar 52
Richwoods 65, Decatur MacArthur 61
Senn 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 52
South Fulton 52, Rushville-Industry 49
St. Anne 63, Coal City 58
Steeleville 51, Christopher 46
Vernon Hills 73, Grant 53
Von Steuben 88, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 58
Walther Christian Academy 63, Westmont 43
Waubonsie Valley 65, Plainfield East 52
Wayne City 62, Johnston City 58
Wells 64, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 49
Woodlawn 47, Collins Academy 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Taft vs. Yorkville Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/