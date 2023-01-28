AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna-Jonesboro 60, West Frankfort 58

Armstrong 51, Illinois Lutheran 48

Bloomington Christian 47, Momence 44, OT

Blue Ridge 51, Heritage 50

Bogan 61, Dyett 60

Bolingbrook 60, Loyola 52

Catlin (Salt Fork) 52, Fisher 30

Champaign St. Thomas More 57, LeRoy 45

Chatham Glenwood 51, Champaign Central 47

Chicago (Christ the King) 80, Woodstock Marian 48

Chicago Ag Science 54, Oak Lawn Richards 44

DePue 61, LaMoille 48

Easton Valley, Iowa 33, Lena-Winslow 28

Farina South Central 59, Neoga 47

Freeburg 50, McGivney Catholic High School 43

Glenbard West 64, OPRF 52

Goreville 77, Woodlawn 49

Grant Park 70, Kankakee Grace Christian 36

Hillcrest 67, Homewood-Flossmoor 65

IC Catholic 55, Northridge Prep 48

Jerseyville Jersey 60, Pittsfield 33

L.F. Academy 54, Antioch 50

Lemont 52, Lincoln Way Central 44

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Morgan Park 46

Marion 68, Newton 47

Mascoutah 48, Eureka 45

ADVERTISEMENT

Metamora 53, Peoria (H.S.) 44

Murphysboro 51, Greenville 27

Nazareth 48, St. Ignatius 45

Niles North 78, Amundsen 58

North Lawndale 67, St. Charles North 51

Peoria Notre Dame 55, Galesburg 41

Pleasant Plains 79, Bloomington Central Catholic 65

Pontiac 70, Champaign Centennial 57

Rich Township 84, Dunbar 52

Richwoods 65, Decatur MacArthur 61

Sports

  • Sherfield scores 30 as Oklahoma beats No. 2 Alabama 93-69

  • Analysis: Aussie Open champ Sabalenka reworked serve, belief

  • Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record

  • NFL playoffs: Vegas believes some classics could be coming

    • Senn 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 52

    South Fulton 52, Rushville-Industry 49

    St. Anne 63, Coal City 58

    Steeleville 51, Christopher 46

    Vernon Hills 73, Grant 53

    Von Steuben 88, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 58

    Walther Christian Academy 63, Westmont 43

    Waubonsie Valley 65, Plainfield East 52

    Wayne City 62, Johnston City 58

    Wells 64, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 49

    Woodlawn 47, Collins Academy 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Taft vs. Yorkville Christian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.