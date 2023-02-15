AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ryan 48, Rugby 43

Bismarck 89, Mandan 88

Cavalier 55, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 35

Central Cass 80, Richland 41

Century 64, St. Mary’s 56

Des Lacs-Burlington 58, Shiloh 49

Fargo Davies 92, Fargo North 82

Fargo South 62, Fargo Shanley 60

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 80, Dakota Prairie 27

Grand Forks Central 75, West Fargo 70

Grand Forks Red River 85, Valley City 65

Griggs/Midkota 75, Hatton-Northwood 18

LaMoure/L-M 54, Maple River 50

May-Port CG 71, Larimore 38

New Rockford-Sheyenne 63, Benson County 48

North Border 84, Hillsboro/Central Valley 60

Sacred Heart, Minn. 73, Thompson 59

St. John 57, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 39

Standing Rock 70, McLaughlin, S.D. 48

Stanley 75, Kenmare 42

Stanley 75, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 42

TGU 62, Nedrose 57

Trinity Christian 65, Alexander 49

Wahpeton 63, Sheyenne 50

Westhope/Newburg 69, Surrey 63, OT

Williston 70, Dickinson 68

Wilton-Wing 67, Flasher 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Fargo Horace vs. Devils Lake, ppd. to Feb 18th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

