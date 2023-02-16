AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 91, Elk River 58

Anoka 81, Centennial 74

Bloomington Kennedy 72, Minneapolis Henry 55

Duluth Denfeld 112, Duluth Marshall 49

Duluth East 68, St. Paul Central 56

Eastview 70, Farmington 65

Fridley 92, Monticello 66

High School for Recording Arts 69, Metro Schools College Prep 61

Higher 87, Ubah Medical Academy 67

Hope Academy 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 67

Hopkins 88, Minnetonka 81

Liberty Classical 86, Chesterton Academy 56

Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 31

Minneapolis Edison 84, Minneapolis Roosevelt 58

Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis South 56

North St. Paul 85, Two Rivers 78

Osseo 55, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49

Park Center 91, Champlin Park 76

Robbinsdale Cooper 76, Hiawatha Collegiate 70

South St. Paul 84, Hastings 61

Spring Lake Park 88, Blaine 78

St. Paul Como Park 61, St. Paul Humboldt 54

St. Paul Johnson 84, Washington Tech 52

St. Thomas Academy 59, Tartan 50

Totino-Grace 100, Rogers 66

Winona Cotter 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Highland Park vs. St. Paul Harding, ppd.

___

