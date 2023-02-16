Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 91, Elk River 58
Anoka 81, Centennial 74
Bloomington Kennedy 72, Minneapolis Henry 55
Duluth Denfeld 112, Duluth Marshall 49
Duluth East 68, St. Paul Central 56
Eastview 70, Farmington 65
Fridley 92, Monticello 66
High School for Recording Arts 69, Metro Schools College Prep 61
Higher 87, Ubah Medical Academy 67
Hope Academy 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 67
Hopkins 88, Minnetonka 81
Liberty Classical 86, Chesterton Academy 56
Maple Grove 68, Coon Rapids 31
Minneapolis Edison 84, Minneapolis Roosevelt 58
Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis South 56
North St. Paul 85, Two Rivers 78
Osseo 55, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49
Park Center 91, Champlin Park 76
Robbinsdale Cooper 76, Hiawatha Collegiate 70
South St. Paul 84, Hastings 61
Spring Lake Park 88, Blaine 78
St. Paul Como Park 61, St. Paul Humboldt 54
St. Paul Johnson 84, Washington Tech 52
St. Thomas Academy 59, Tartan 50
Totino-Grace 100, Rogers 66
Winona Cotter 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Highland Park vs. St. Paul Harding, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/