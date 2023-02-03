Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 54, Deer Lodge 33
Baker 65, Wolf Point 63, OT
Bigfork 78, Troy 12
Columbia Falls 71, Libby 46
Dillon 66, Stevensville 20
Fairfield 68, Conrad 26
Florence 60, St. Ignatius 58
Forsyth 39, Colstrip 34
Frenchtown 57, Corvallis 35
Glasgow 67, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 31
Great Falls Central 70, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60
Hamilton 62, East Helena 56
Helena Capital 63, Missoula Hellgate 59, OT
Huntley Project 72, Shepherd 57
Malta 73, Rocky Boy 53
Mon-Dak, N.D. 54, Frazer 31
Red Lodge 60, Columbus 48
Shelby 57, Choteau 43
St. Labre 66, Lame Deer 63
St. Regis 73, Clark Fork 41
Three Forks 43, Manhattan 40
Whitefish 47, Polson 45
Whitefish 55, Ronan 34
