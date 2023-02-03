AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 54, Deer Lodge 33

Baker 65, Wolf Point 63, OT

Bigfork 78, Troy 12

Columbia Falls 71, Libby 46

Dillon 66, Stevensville 20

Fairfield 68, Conrad 26

Florence 60, St. Ignatius 58

Forsyth 39, Colstrip 34

Frenchtown 57, Corvallis 35

Glasgow 67, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 31

Great Falls Central 70, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60

Hamilton 62, East Helena 56

Helena Capital 63, Missoula Hellgate 59, OT

Huntley Project 72, Shepherd 57

Malta 73, Rocky Boy 53

Mon-Dak, N.D. 54, Frazer 31

Red Lodge 60, Columbus 48

Shelby 57, Choteau 43

St. Labre 66, Lame Deer 63

St. Regis 73, Clark Fork 41

Three Forks 43, Manhattan 40

Whitefish 47, Polson 45

Whitefish 55, Ronan 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

