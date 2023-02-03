AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 66, Essex 53

Burlington 50, Mount Mansfield Union 30

Hartford 51, Mount St. Joseph Academy 40

Long Trail 75, Sharon Academy 32

MeKeel Christian, N.Y. 61, Burr & Burton Academy 37

Middlebury Union 61, Mill River Union 38

Proctor 68, West Rutland 48

Rutland 48, Brattleboro 31

St. Johnsbury Academy 54, Colchester 48

White River Valley 67, Rivendell, N.H. 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Champlain Valley Union vs. Rice Memorial, ppd.

___

