Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 66, Essex 53
Burlington 50, Mount Mansfield Union 30
Hartford 51, Mount St. Joseph Academy 40
Long Trail 75, Sharon Academy 32
MeKeel Christian, N.Y. 61, Burr & Burton Academy 37
Middlebury Union 61, Mill River Union 38
Proctor 68, West Rutland 48
Rutland 48, Brattleboro 31
St. Johnsbury Academy 54, Colchester 48
White River Valley 67, Rivendell, N.H. 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Champlain Valley Union vs. Rice Memorial, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/