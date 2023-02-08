AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 67, Mantua Crestwood 65

Ashtabula Edgewood 88, Conneaut 65

Ashville Teays Valley 67, Groveport-Madison 57

Bainbridge Paint Valley 44, Frankfort Adena 41

Beallsville 39, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 21

Beavercreek 62, Clayton Northmont 58

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 67, N. Baltimore 35

Beloit W. Branch 55, Akr. Kenmore 49

Berlin Center Western Reserve 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49

Berlin Hiland 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Bishop Watterson 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 50

Bloomdale Elmwood 46, McComb 37

Bristol 74, Warren Lordstown 29

Brookville 56, Eaton 51

Campbell Memorial 37, Youngs. Liberty 29

Canfield S. Range 50, Hubbard 40

Carey 53, Leipsic 50

Carlisle 59, Middletown Madison Senior 44

Centerburg 49, Richwood N. Union 48

Centerville 64, Springboro 47

Chardon 70, Eastlake North 59

Chardon NDCL 75, Chagrin Falls 43

Cin. Anderson 67, Morrow Little Miami 54

Cin. Elder 61, Bishop Fenwick 48

Cin. La Salle 65, Cin. McNicholas 54

Cin. Moeller 51, Cin. Purcell Marian 37

Cin. Princeton 41, Cin. Oak Hills 33

Cin. Sycamore 68, Middletown 64

Cin. Turpin 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 57

Cle. Cent. Cath. 86, Independence 51

Cle. Horizon Science 58, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 43

    • Cols. Mifflin 66, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57

    Columbiana Crestview 62, Garrettsville Garfield 42

    Copley 46, Richfield Revere 42

    Day. Dunbar 45, Urbana 40

    Delaware Hayes 58, Dublin Scioto 49

    Delphos St. John’s 45, Lima Bath 39

    Delta 62, Tontogany Otsego 49

    Dover 59, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53

    Dresden Tri-Valley 67, New Concord John Glenn 43

    Elyria 58, Avon Lake 57

    Elyria Cath. 73, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62

    Fairfield 62, Cin. Colerain 33

    Franklin 62, Monroe 54

    Ft. Loramie 67, New Bremen 59, OT

    Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Fredericktown 35

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17

    Grove City 47, Marysville 34

    Grove City Cent. Crossing 61, Cols. Centennial 35

    Hamilton Badin 54, Trenton Edgewood 41

    Hannibal River 42, Shadyside 31

    Hartville Lake Center Christian 54, Mogadore Field 44

    Hilliard Davidson 62, Galloway Westland 52

    Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Kettering Fairmont 67

    Ironton 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61

    Jackson 55, Chesapeake 44

    Jefferson Area 67, Struthers 47

    Jeromesville Hillsdale 69, Rittman 44

    Johnstown 43, Heath 28

    Johnstown Northridge 48, Hebron Lakewood 22

    Kidron Cent. Christian 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 42

    Kinsman Badger 58, Vienna Mathews 51

    Kirtland 75, Orwell Grand Valley 62

    Lakeside Danbury 68, Sandusky St. Mary 54

    Lakewood 41, Bay Village Bay 40

    Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Circleville 48

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 74, Warren Champion 26

    Leesburg Fairfield 65, Greenfield McClain 42

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Hamilton 45

    Lima Cent. Cath. 68, Delphos Jefferson 48

    Lima Sr. 66, Trotwood-Madison 51

    Lisbon David Anderson 72, Hanoverton United 56

    Logan 39, Circleville Logan Elm 26

    Lorain Clearview 68, LaGrange Keystone 51

    Louisville 53, Uniontown Lake 52

    Lowellville 81, Mineral Ridge 53

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47

    Malvern 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 58, OT

    Mansfield Sr. 67, Cols. Eastmoor 44

    Martins Ferry 64, Bellaire 54

    Mayfield 93, Chagrin Falls Kenston 67

    McDonald 56, Sebring McKinley 47

    Metamora Evergreen 48, Holgate 34

    Miamisburg 59, Springfield 44

    Middlefield Cardinal 69, Rootstown 53

    Mogadore 71, Ravenna 47

    Mt. Vernon 44, Marion Harding 39

    New Albany 68, Hilliard Darby 45

    New Lexington 49, McConnelsville Morgan 35

    New Middletown Spring. 54, Atwater Waterloo 47

    New Philadelphia 53, Dalton 45

    Newark Licking Valley 67, Zanesville 63

    Niles McKinley 63, Cortland Lakeview 55

    Oberlin Firelands 57, Columbia Station Columbia 41

    Painesville Riverside 80, Willoughby S. 65

    Pandora-Gilboa 75, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52

    Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40, Granville 38, OT

    Pemberville Eastwood 66, Tol. Ottawa Hills 50

    Perry 53, Madison 43

    Pickerington N. 43, Cols. Upper Arlington 26

    Piketon 75, Chillicothe Huntington 67

    Poland Seminary 53, Girard 38

    Ravenna SE 56, Burton Berkshire 46

    Rayland Buckeye 72, Richmond Edison 50

    S. Webster 73, Beaver Eastern 69

    Salem 61, Heartland Christian 59

    Sandusky Perkins 63, Genoa Area 53

    Sheffield Brookside 69, Oberlin 63

    Steubenville 67, Cle. John Marshall 58

    Swanton 60, Tol. Christian 57

    Sylvania Southview 51, Maumee 48

    Tallmadge 59, Kent Roosevelt 57

    Thornville Sheridan 66, Philo 49

    Tree of Life 45, Granville Christian 8

    University, W.Va. 68, Belmont Union Local 43

    Vandalia Butler 44, Xenia 36

    Versailles 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 44

    Vincent Warren 83, Cambridge 72

    W. Chester Lakota W. 55, Mason 43

    Warren Harding 58, Canfield 56

    Warren JFK 58, Warren Howland 56

    Warsaw River View 77, Coshocton 56

    Waterford 68, Glouster Trimble 44

    Weir, W.Va. 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61

    Wellsville 61, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49

    Westerville N. 59, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

    Westerville S. 70, Canal Winchester 32

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Napoleon 48

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Salineville Southern 58, OT

    Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Youngs. Mooney 46

    Youngs. Ursuline 74, Youngs. East 54

    Zanesville Maysville 55, Crooksville 22

    Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Cols. Wellington 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.