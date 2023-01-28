Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 59, Pierz 25
Barnesville 62, Breckenridge 53
Barnum 49, Swanville 45
Becker 69, Big Lake 14
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 46, Sauk Centre 41
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 88, Waconia 77
Brainerd 45, Cambridge-Isanti 44
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 27
Byron 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41
Chanhassen 54, St. Louis Park 43
Chaska 81, New Prague 37
Concordia Academy 53, New Life Academy 26
East Ridge 78, Cretin-Derham Hall 43
Eastview 56, Prior Lake 43
Edina 58, Buffalo 44
Ely 54, Duluth Denfeld 19
Fillmore Central 59, Spring Grove 31
Foley 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 44
Fosston 54, Climax/Fisher 39
Frazee 66, Hawley 37
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 43
Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Rockford 35
Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31
Heritage Christian Academy 51, Legacy Christian 40
Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Murray County Central 47
Hopkins 75, St. Michael-Albertville 66
Lakeville North 41, Shakopee 30
Lanesboro 64, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31
Luverne 56, Redwood Valley 21
Madelia 73, United South Central 62
Mankato West 56, Northfield 41
Maranatha Christian 96, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
Marshall 64, New Ulm 52
Milaca 62, Zimmerman 54
Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis Southwest 46
Minneota 67, Yellow Medicine East 30
Montevideo 70, West Central 62
Mound Westonka 71, Richfield 51
Mounds View 64, Irondale 50
New London-Spicer 49, Litchfield 37
New Richland-H-E-G 79, Bethlehem Academy 40
Osakis 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Osseo 53, Park Center 50
Park Christian 73, Lake Park-Audubon 45
Pequot Lakes 71, Aitkin 21
Randolph 69, Maple River 47
Red Rock Central 53, Adrian/Ellsworth 48
Rochester Mayo 62, Faribault 36
Roseau 68, Northern Freeze 47
Roseville 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 33
Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, St. Cloud 41
Schaeffer Academy 59, LeRoy-Ostrander 52
Silver Bay 65, Wrenshall 43
Southwest Minnesota Christian 48, Mountain Lake Area 32
Spectrum 62, North Lakes Academy 26
St. Agnes 61, St. Croix Prep 57
St. Clair 65, LeSueur-Henderson 32
St. Croix Lutheran 68, Fridley 49
St. James Area 80, Pipestone 67
Stillwater 73, Woodbury 52
Thief River Falls 52, Win-E-Mac 27
Upsala 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 43
Waseca 56, Jackson County Central 51
Watertown-Mayer 48, Annandale 43
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Hayfield 54
Wayzata 49, Minnetonka 47
West Lutheran 54, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 20
White Bear Lake 60, Forest Lake 54
Winona Cotter 66, Rushford-Peterson 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/