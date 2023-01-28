AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 59, Pierz 25

Barnesville 62, Breckenridge 53

Barnum 49, Swanville 45

Becker 69, Big Lake 14

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 46, Sauk Centre 41

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 88, Waconia 77

Brainerd 45, Cambridge-Isanti 44

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 27

Byron 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41

Chanhassen 54, St. Louis Park 43

Chaska 81, New Prague 37

Concordia Academy 53, New Life Academy 26

East Ridge 78, Cretin-Derham Hall 43

Eastview 56, Prior Lake 43

Edina 58, Buffalo 44

Ely 54, Duluth Denfeld 19

Fillmore Central 59, Spring Grove 31

Foley 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 44

Fosston 54, Climax/Fisher 39

Frazee 66, Hawley 37

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 43

Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Rockford 35

Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31

Heritage Christian Academy 51, Legacy Christian 40

Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Murray County Central 47

Hopkins 75, St. Michael-Albertville 66

Lakeville North 41, Shakopee 30

Lanesboro 64, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31

Luverne 56, Redwood Valley 21

Madelia 73, United South Central 62

Mankato West 56, Northfield 41

Maranatha Christian 96, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

Marshall 64, New Ulm 52

Milaca 62, Zimmerman 54

Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis Southwest 46

Minneota 67, Yellow Medicine East 30

    • Montevideo 70, West Central 62

    Mound Westonka 71, Richfield 51

    Mounds View 64, Irondale 50

    New London-Spicer 49, Litchfield 37

    New Richland-H-E-G 79, Bethlehem Academy 40

    Osakis 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

    Osseo 53, Park Center 50

    Park Christian 73, Lake Park-Audubon 45

    Pequot Lakes 71, Aitkin 21

    Randolph 69, Maple River 47

    Red Rock Central 53, Adrian/Ellsworth 48

    Rochester Mayo 62, Faribault 36

    Roseau 68, Northern Freeze 47

    Roseville 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 33

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, St. Cloud 41

    Schaeffer Academy 59, LeRoy-Ostrander 52

    Silver Bay 65, Wrenshall 43

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 48, Mountain Lake Area 32

    Spectrum 62, North Lakes Academy 26

    St. Agnes 61, St. Croix Prep 57

    St. Clair 65, LeSueur-Henderson 32

    St. Croix Lutheran 68, Fridley 49

    St. James Area 80, Pipestone 67

    Stillwater 73, Woodbury 52

    Thief River Falls 52, Win-E-Mac 27

    Upsala 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 43

    Waseca 56, Jackson County Central 51

    Watertown-Mayer 48, Annandale 43

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Hayfield 54

    Wayzata 49, Minnetonka 47

    West Lutheran 54, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 20

    White Bear Lake 60, Forest Lake 54

    Winona Cotter 66, Rushford-Peterson 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

