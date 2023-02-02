Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 40, Science Leadership Center City 29
Avella 56, Jefferson-Morgan 23
Bellefonte 34, Juniata 31
Blacklick Valley 50, Ferndale 24
Brockway 36, Union 33
Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 35
Chestnut Ridge 52, Central Martinsburg 40
Crestwood 53, Williamsport 49
Easton 59, Phillipsburg, N.J. 21
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Punxsutawney 31
Kimberton Waldorf School 51, AIM Academy 20
Kiski Area 44, Franklin Regional 40
Lewisburg 34, Selinsgrove 18
Lower Dauphin 41, Northeastern 40
MAST Charter 61, Cheltenham 47
Marian Catholic 75, East Stroudsburg North 26
Masterman 30, Tacony Academy 21
Masterman def. South Philadelphia, forfeit
Neumann 52, Bucktail 27
Palisades 54, Bangor 34
Parkway Center City 39, Sankofa Freedom 34
Pennington, N.J. 62, Friends Central 57
Philadelphia George Washington 36, Motivation 22
Pittsburgh Obama 49, Gateway 40
Propel Montour High School 60, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 26
River Valley 67, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 40
Shade 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 26
Shikellamy 42, Danville 33
South Williamsport 36, Muncy 33
Southern Columbia 59, Warrior Run 46
St. Joseph 53, Northgate 17
St. Marys 59, Bradford 27
The Hill School 65, George School 60
Uniontown 54, California 39
Upper Dauphin 50, Camp Hill 43
Westmont Hilltop 54, Somerset 43
Windber 50, North Star 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/