Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (13) 24-0 278 1
2. Penn (1) 21-1 250 2
3. Hammond Central 20-1 198 4
4. Center Grove 18-2 168 5
5. Kokomo 18-4 164 T6
6. Brownsburg 18-3 144 3
7. Indpls Cathedral 16-5 118 T6
8. Munster 20-2 103 8
9. Jennings Co. 18-2 89 9
10. Greenfield 20-1 59 NR

Others receiving votes:

New Palestine 57. Carmel 29. Anderson 15. Northridge 8.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (10) 19-2 270 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (4) 20-2 256 2
3. Norwell 19-3 178 3
4. Connersville 17-4 175 7
5. Oak Hill 18-2 137 9
6. W. Noble 18-3 126 4
7. S. Bend Washington 15-4 123 8
8. Lake Station 18-2 119 6
9. N. Daviess 19-5 105 NR
10. Scottsburg 16-4 53 5

Others receiving votes:

Tippecanoe Valley 51. Indpls Brebeuf 41. Beech Grove 33. Guerin Catholic 7. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (13) 21-1 278 1
2. Wapahani 20-1 242 2
3. S. Spencer 19-1 198 3
4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 18-3 190 4
5. University 19-1 169 5
6. Brownstown 17-4 162 6
7. Gary 21st Century 15-5 120 8
8. Providence 17-4 97 7
9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 19-3 79 10
10. Carroll (Flora) 17-4 53 NR

    • Others receiving votes:

    Eastern Hancock 28. Adams Central 25. Tipton 21. S. Knox 6. N. Judson 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6.

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Bloomfield (10) 19-3 270 1
    2. Orleans (3) 20-2 258 2
    3. Fountain Central 18-4 191 4
    4. Loogootee 15-7 170 5
    5. Bethesda Christian 17-3 162 6
    5. Morgan Twp. (1) 18-4 162 3
    7. Greenwood Christian 15-6 143 9
    8. Indpls Lutheran 13-7 81 NR
    9. Ev. Christian 14-9 65 8
    10. Michigan City Marquette 15-7 59 10

    Others receiving votes:

    Blue River 47. Tri 26. Christian Academy 25. Traders Point Christian 21.

