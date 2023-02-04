Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 32, John F. Kennedy 27
Bennett 61, Fort Lupton 27
Cedaredge 42, Aspen 12
Centauri 79, Montezuma-Cortez 26
D’Evelyn 63, Golden 37
Dakota Ridge 44, Bear Creek 40
Denver North 66, Denver West 21
Englewood 53, Bruce Randolph 25
Grand Valley 46, Gunnison 22
Green Mountain 45, Evergreen High School 33
Highlands Ranch 73, Pueblo West 46
Littleton 52, Standley Lake 39
Lyons 49, Clear Creek 11
Mesa Ridge 40, Falcon 31
Monarch 72, Boulder 30
Peyton 70, Rocky Ford 21
Rangely 54, De Beque 37
Regis Groff 44, Thomas Jefferson 25
Riverdale Ridge 62, Frederick 36
Roosevelt 69, Mountain View 64
Severance 66, Skyline High School 17
Sterling 45, Windsor Charter 17
Summit 53, Basalt 42
Thompson Valley 60, Niwot 14
Vista PEAK 83, Northfield 39
Vista Ridge 52, Northglenn 14
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/