Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 32, John F. Kennedy 27

Bennett 61, Fort Lupton 27

Cedaredge 42, Aspen 12

Centauri 79, Montezuma-Cortez 26

D’Evelyn 63, Golden 37

Dakota Ridge 44, Bear Creek 40

Denver North 66, Denver West 21

Englewood 53, Bruce Randolph 25

Grand Valley 46, Gunnison 22

Green Mountain 45, Evergreen High School 33

Highlands Ranch 73, Pueblo West 46

Littleton 52, Standley Lake 39

Lyons 49, Clear Creek 11

Mesa Ridge 40, Falcon 31

Monarch 72, Boulder 30

Peyton 70, Rocky Ford 21

Rangely 54, De Beque 37

Regis Groff 44, Thomas Jefferson 25

Riverdale Ridge 62, Frederick 36

Roosevelt 69, Mountain View 64

Severance 66, Skyline High School 17

Sterling 45, Windsor Charter 17

Summit 53, Basalt 42

Thompson Valley 60, Niwot 14

Vista PEAK 83, Northfield 39

Vista Ridge 52, Northglenn 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

